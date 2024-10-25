Stakeholders Outline Strategies To Improve Access To Impact Capital

Share

Stakeholders at the justconcluded 2nd Gender Impact Investment Summit outlined strategies aimed at improving access to impact capital for women-led businesses.

The summit, which brought together stakeholders from various sectors to tackle the critical challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in securing financing and to drive impactful solutions that promote gender-inclusive investments, also outlined “actionable strategies to improve access to impact capital for women-led businesses”.

Impact Investors Foundation Afolabi Oladele Chairman called on investors to bridge the financing gap, propel inclusive enterprises, and support entrepreneurs to create thriving businesses that can contribute to economic development.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who emphasised the importance of breaking down the barriers that have hindered women-led businesses from accessing capital, expressed the government’s commitment to women empowerment.

The CEO of Impact Investors Foundation, Ms Ete – more Glover, said the solutions proffered by speakers at the summit would open up greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

She advocated continuous dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that the strategies proffered are effectively implemented and sustained. Glover added: “This summit has been a significant step towards breaking down the barriers that limit access to capital for women-led businesses.

