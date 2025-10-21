Stakeholders: More Indigenous Oil Refining Capacity’ll Transform Nigeria

Operators have harped on the need for greater indigenous crude oil refining capacity in Nigeria as a veritable strategy to advance Nigeria, attract more revenue and enhance the nation’s macro-economic growth, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, believes that Nigeria is on the path of historic energy transformation from dependence to dominance, from importer to net importer of refined products with the emergence of the Dangote refinery and a wave of licensed modular and conventional refineries.

He said for too long, Nigeria’s story had been one of exporting good and importing finished products. He added that such products had beaten the nation’s economy, drained its reserves, and made the country vulnerable. He expressed what happened over the changing narrative and added that to unlock the refining revolution, two forces must stand on which are regulatory certainty and investor confidence.

He noted that refining was not just a business, but energy sovereignty, economic resilience, and industrial power. Ahmed, represented by Regional Coordinator, South West, NMDPRA, Ayo Cardoso, spoke at the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria summit with the theme: ‘Refining – key to energy security in Africa.’

PIA

The Authority Chief Executive claimed that under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and through the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the ministry and NMDPRA had created the most transparent and predictable regulatory framework in the history.

He said: “We have developed and executed 18 key regulations governing the energy phase, governing every phase of refinery development from establishment to operation. These were not crafted in isolation, but co-created with industry stakeholders to ensure that they are practical, bankable, and investor-friendly.

This is what we mean by regulatory clarity: clarity of rules, fairness in enforcement, and confidence in outcomes. “At NMDPRA we are not just regulating, we are facilitating industrial growth. We are working across agencies and partnerships to ensure assured product supply to all licensed refineries through structured nominations and supply mechanisms. Seamless evaluation and logistics for refined products to reach market efficiency.

“Transparent market practices that guarantee fair competition. Neither denominated goods sales will shield refined products from adverse shocks. Accelerated approvals and permits guided by planned service level standards. “Technical and commercial support through every stage of project development.

Safe, responsive, and sustainable refined operations aligned with global ESG standards. These interventions are part of a deliberate optimization framework designed to turn regulatory stability into investment confidence and investment confidence into productive capacity.”

Ahmed, who said he spoke not as a regulator but as a believer in Nigeria’s capacity to refine its destiny, stated that investor confidence was not built on promises but earned through consistency. He stated that investors needed to know that the rules will not shed mystery, that return protected under a fair market structure; disputes be resolved swiftly through credible mechanisms and that institutions would enforce compliance without fear of failure.

Endowment

Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Assistant Director of Production Operations and Petroleum Accounting, said the theme of the summit touched the core of a long-standing paradox.

He noted that Africa was richly endowed with natural resources, yet remains one of the world’s most poor regions. He added that for decades, Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, had lived this paradox. “We exported oil to the global markets only to import refinery products at premium prices.

This cost has been high. Economic vulnerability, foreign exchange drain, and missed opportunities for industrial goods and job creation. “That whole cycle is now being broken, through strong policy direction, particularly under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, and robust implementation of the PIA, Nigeria is undergoing a refining resistance.

The conversation has shifted from should we refine, to how can we refine better, smarter, and more competitively. “The broken link of instability and downfall prosperity. A thriving refining sector cannot exist in isolation. It depends fundamentally on a strong upstream foundation and a reliable, transparent, and sustainable

The focus is that Nigeria must become an exporter of petroleum products to other parts of the world

fiscal supply framework. “Upstream stability is the engine of downstream prosperity. Most of energy security, the assurance that we can produce, refine, and supply our own energy needs, is the very role of Nigeria’s industrial future. It underpins affordable fair prices, stable power, job creation, and ultimately our national sovereignty.

“The Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, laid the legal foundation for transforming Nigeria’s refining sector.” “In 2022, Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production fell to about 1.3 billion barrels of oil per day, largely due to widespread crude theft, pipeline vandalization, insecurity in our producing areas.

However, through the coordinated efforts of the government, the country, security agencies, and the host community, we have reversed that decline. Production has risen steadily year-on-year as of 2025. Nigeria totals its output as 1.67 barrels per day, including the 1.473 billion barrels per day of crude oil, representing 19% of our OPEC quota.

However, it is also important to note that in this year, 2025, we have achieved a peak production of 1.8 billion barrels of oil per day at a particular period. “Not only in June and in July 2025, Nigeria achieved 100% opaque water utilization. It has just output the research goals. This remarkable recovery was not coincident.

It was a result of deliberate and poised action. Through asset optimization, production efficiency, safety, security, and surveillance systems, transparent oversight under the VIA, and bringing collaboration with operators, host communities, and security agencies, the NIVRS has helped restore investor confidence across the oil and gas banking chain.

This sustained momentum now provides the foundation for a reliable domestic crude supply to power Nigeria’s expanding refinery capacity,” he added.

Indigenous refiners

President, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Mr. Momoh Jimah Oyarekhua, in his address, stated that currently there were five indigenous operating refineries in Nigeria. He added that setting the mark that Nigeria wants to be the next exporter of petroleum products, from every of these five refineries, the country has exported products.

He said: “From the big, to the smallest of us, we have all exported products out of Nigeria. Our products are going out of Nigeria to other countries. So, we in CORAN, we are not just making empty statements. “It’s something we want to do. We want to ensure that Nigeria actually becomes an exporter of products to other parts of the world. And we have started it. We are doing it.

So, even when we are having challenges internally, we are keeping our focus. “And the focus is that Nigeria, must become an exporter of petroleum products to other parts of the world. And we will live off it. So, today we met again, not to repeat that conversation, but to build on it. “Our theme, refining key to energy security in Africa, is both urgent and disparate.

Energy security is more than the ability to turn on lights, or wear a cap. It is about safe passes. It’s about sustainability. It’s about stability. And the right of every African to live and have access to energy, when and how they want it. “And here lies the paradox. Africa produces more than 7 million barrels of crude oil every single day.

Yet, we still import a painful share of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and petrochemical fuel stocks that drive our economies. Each imported litre means scarce foreign exchange leaving our shores. Each imported litre represents jobs that could have been created for our use, technologies we could have mastered, and industrial capacity we could have built.

Benefiting that paradox is an extraordinary opportunity. “Imagine a continent where crude oil from the Niger Delta, and the Gulf of Guinea, and the Rift Valley, is refined right here in Africa. Creating skilled jobs from engineering to logistics, stabilizing oil prices, and ensuring it’s stable even when global markets are in turmoil.

Even when the global market is not assessing how to move well in Africa. Imagine the knock on effect. Cheaper power for factories, competitive transport for farmers, and a stronger currency for our nations. “This is the Africa we can build.

And Nigeria, with its population, entrepreneurial spirit, and resources base, must lead the way. And we have started it. I think we have the highest number of refining capacity in Africa. So it’s proud for us to actually be leading the way. Refining capacity is central to Africa’s long term energy security.

Pathway

Chairman, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Huub Stokman, said that this year’s theme was both timely and strategic, reflecting a shared recognition of the pathway to Africa’s energy independence lies in harnessing and strengthening local refining capacity.

Stokman represented by Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Clement Isong stated that as the continent continues to navigate global market volatility and the evolving energy transition, refining stands as a cornerstone of sustainable growth, industrial resilience, and economic empowerment.

Queues disappeared

Chairman, Oil Producers, Trade Section, Mr. Matthew Bouyer, said that in the last one year or so, queues had disappeared from petrol stations because of the fact that the refining capacity of the country is now being used. He stated that all the local refineries that have really contributed to this growth need commendation.

He added that to ensure sustenance, it is needful to focus on increasing the production of crude oil in the country. He stated that refining capacity was nothing if there is no raw material.

“If you look at the level of production today in Nigeria, which is hovering between 1.5 and 1.7 million barrels a day, and you deduct the installed capacity of all the refineries together, you will discover that what is left is not enough to earn Nigeria the needed foreign exchange.

So, in order to sustain this local refining that we have currently set up, we need to ensure that we increase production. And that is very, very key. “Today, the federal government has set a target of 3 million barrels a day by 2030.

And as you saw last year, because of the incentives that the federal government gave to the upstream, some very key projects, like the Bonga North project, took Foreign Investment Decision.

But that is not enough to sustain the supply of crude oil, because the fields keep declining. So this additional production will not take us to that level of 3 million barrels a day, (28:01) but will just keep our production at its current level.

Last line

“Energy security is key to any nation’s overall national security. It is needful to have independence in terms of what the economy needs to drive it. The country needs to increase productivity and improve the living standards of its citizens. Without that, no nation can be said to be energy secured or actually safe in terms of national security,” Bouyer said.