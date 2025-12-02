Stakeholders Launch Platform To Scale Sustainable-Finance Solutions

In a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s environmental sustainability agenda and deepening its sustainable finance market, FMDQ Group Plc in collaboration with the Financial Centre for Sustainability (FC4S) Lagos, Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa, and Chapel Hill Denham, has officially formed a strategic partnership with Kaltani International Ventures Limited (KALTANI), formalised at a signing ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from all participating institutions. Convened under the Nigerian Green Bond Market Development Programme, the Partnership brings together leading organisations committed to accelerating the development of market-based mechanisms that support the circular-economy, enhance sustainable industrial growth, and mobilise private capital for environmental projects at scale.

The collaboration aims to create a viable framework capable of transforming Nigeria’s approach to climate and waste-management financing.

Central to this initiative is an innovative financing product developed by FC4S Lagos with the support of FSD Africa and FMDQ Group, aimed at expanding access to sustainable financing for KALTANI, a leading plastic recycling and wastemanagement company in Nigeria.

Commenting on the significance of this initiative, Ms. Joy V. Kendi, Associate, Financial Markets (FSD Africa), said: “FSD Africa is proud to partner with Kaltani International Ventures Limited, alongside FMDQ and Chapel Hill Denham, on this pioneering initiative that brings together circular-economy innovation and sustainable capital markets.