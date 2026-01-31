Stakeholders Launch GoFundPHC Campaign To Drive Financing, Community Action For Lagos PHCs

Stakeholders in the health sector have launched the GoFundPHC Campaign, a citizen-driven advocacy initiative aimed at strengthening Primary Health Care (PHCs) delivery through improved financing, transparency, performance tracking and community participation.

The campaign was launched in Lagos on Tuesday by the Public Health Sustainability Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI) in collaboration with other consortium partners, with support from Pathfinder International.

At the core of the campaign is a strong call to action directed at multiple stakeholders. The campaign urges the Lagos State Government to deepen reforms by ensuring transparent financing, routine public reporting on PHC performance, stronger supervision, accelerated digitisation and strict enforcement of service standards.

Local Government and LCDA chairmen were also called upon to take direct responsibility for PHCs within their jurisdictions by prioritising PHCs in budgets, ensuring timely release and proper use of funds, deploying and retaining skilled health workers, supporting 24-hour services and strengthening Ward Development Committees and feedback mechanisms.

The GoFundPHC Campaign initiative brings together government institutions, civil society organisations, youth networks, development partners, community leaders and the media to address persistent gaps in PHC services across Lagos State.

Speaking at the media briefing, Chairman of PHSAI, Barrister Ayo Adebusoye, said GoFundPHC was established in response to long-standing challenges undermining the effectiveness of PHCs, despite ongoing reforms and investments by the Lagos State Government.

Adebusoye commended the state government for its political will in expanding health infrastructure, strengthening governance and repositioning the health system towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, he stressed that infrastructure alone was not enough to deliver quality care at the grassroots.

“Primary Health Care is the foundation of the health system and the first point of contact for most people, yet Lagos still faces shortages of skilled health workers, weak service readiness, lack of water and electricity in facilities, limited 24-hour services, and low public confidence in government-owned PHCs,” he said.

According to him, available evidence shows that only about two-thirds of the required PHC workforce is in place, many wards lack functional facilities, and more than half of Lagos residents seek care in private or informal settings.

This, he noted, exposes households to preventable illness, financial hardship and avoidable deaths, while overburdening secondary and tertiary hospitals.

The GoFundPHC Campaign, he explained, seeks to mobilise citizens—particularly young people and community actors—to demand increased and better-managed investment in PHC.

It will track PHC-related funding, document service readiness at the facility level, amplify community voices, promote data-driven decision-making and support constructive engagement between citizens and government institutions.

“Without financing, nothing can happen. Health should not be seen as expenditure, but as an investment,” Adebusoye said. “People will only come to PHCs if they are sure they will meet qualified health workers, find medicines and receive quality care.”

He also highlighted poor health-seeking behaviour among Nigerians, where self-medication and reliance on chemists often replace proper medical consultation.

Adebusoye said strengthening PHCs and enforcing health insurance enrolment would help reverse this trend by making primary care the trusted first point of call.

He described health insurance as a critical financing mechanism that can boost PHCs through capitation funding, improve service availability and attract residents back to government facilities. “When funding is right, issues like lack of water, electricity and medicines can be addressed, and public confidence will return,” he added.

Calling for collective action, Adebusoye said, “Every ward in Lagos deserves a funded, functional and accountable PHC that truly serves the people.”

Convener of GoFundPHC, Mr Abiodun Ajayi, said rebuilding public trust was central to the campaign. He noted that many residents bypass PHCs because of poor service quality and lack of accountability.

“When people don’t trust the services at PHC level, they jump straight to secondary care,” Ajayi said. “What Lagos State is doing now with the enforcement of the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme is critical, because everyone—residents and government officials alike—will be required to enrol.”

Ajayi said the campaign would not only advocate for increased funding but also track service delivery and quality at PHCs. “If a health worker is not providing quality service, such a person should be questioned. Accountability is key,” he said.

He described GoFundPHC as a subnational campaign starting in Lagos, with plans to expand to other states once measurable improvements are recorded.

Beyond government, the campaign calls on communities, civil society groups and youth organisations to actively monitor PHCs, report service gaps, participate in accountability structures and engage decision-makers constructively. Development partners and the media were urged to align support with system priorities and sustain attention on PHC financing and performance outcomes.

PHSAI emphasised that strong PHC systems would reduce pressure on hospitals, lower household health costs, improve maternal and child survival, enhance epidemic preparedness and rebuild public trust in governance.

The campaign’s core advocacy demands include dedicated and increased PHC funding, full transparency in the use of health funds, urgent closure of human resource gaps, service readiness in all facilities, functional community accountability structures, effective Local Government Health Authorities, and routine performance tracking through digitisation.