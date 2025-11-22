Stakeholders Launch Digital Upskilling Initiative For Civil Servants

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, in collaboration with Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and Coronation Group, have launched a digital upskilling initiative to enhance the skills of Nigerian civil servants.

According to a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the program aims to equip 500 civil servants with digital skills in Microsoft Office, cloud collaboration, enterprise systems, and digital workplace readiness. This will improve public service delivery, data management, and decision-making.

The initiative supports the Federal Government’s digitalisation agenda and promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance. “We are empowering civil servants with practical digital skills to enable smarter decision-making and improve public service delivery,” said Eniola Olowu, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. “Digitalisation is central to building a modern, efficient, and citizen-centred Civil Service,” said Eniola Olowu, Deputy Director of Programmes, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

“Through this initiative, we are empowering civil servants with practical digital skills that will enable smarter decision-making, improve accountability, and ultimately enhance public service delivery.”

The initiative supports the Federal Government’s digitalisation agenda, including the rollout of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25).

Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Coronation Group, noted, “At Coronation, we recognise that a vibrant private sector thrives on the foundation of an efficient public service