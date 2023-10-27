Stakeholders Laud NADF Executive Secretary’s Appointment

Agric stakeholders have lauded President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Muhammad Abu Ibrahim, as the Executive Secretary of National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), describing it as a round peg in a round hole. NADF was signed as a Act in October 2022 by Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, with the aim of giving critical financial support that will facilitate rapid and sustainable growth in various aspects of the Nigerian agricultural sector for the benefit of all citizens.

Specifically, one of the functions of the Fund listed in Section 8 Part II of the Act is the provision of money “to support agricultural development in Nigeria taking into consideration the need for food production and food security in Nigeria, in all its ramifications, including crop production. livestock, fisheries, poultry and agro-forestry.”

Indeed, they said that this was one appointment by President Tinubu that has gotten them excited beyond measure because of the quality, experience, and passion for the development of agriculture in Nigeria of the person appointed. Ibrahim Maigari Ahmadu, an agric stakeholder, said that the new executive secretary of NADF deserved the new position, having been his business partner for over 20 years.

Ahmadu said: “We co-founded many businesses together and I have witnessed his leadership style, dedication, humility, and drive to make an impact from a very close corner. “A trained accountant, with a sound financial mind, a prudent manager of resources, and a serial entrepreneur, Muhammad has pioneered many innovations in many industries and is on the board of many companies in fintech, health, education, logistics, and agriculture.

“As a leading stakeholder in the agricultural sector in Nigeria, I can confidently state that Muhammad is one of the few Nigerians today who can boldly claim to be a pioneer in mainstreaming the agricultural space through technology.”

Speaking further, the renowned agric expert added that the new head at NADF co- founded and was CFO of Sponge Analytics (a data analytics company), partnered with MTN Nigeria to develop Animal Identification and Management Solutions (MTN AIMS), the first of the kind in Africa, that was meant to solve the problems of cattle rustling, animal disease transmission, and the underdevelopment of the livestock value chain.

In his submission, the Chairman of Lagos Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr. Femi Oke, also commended Mr. President for Muhammad’s appointment into NADF, saying that his regime is expected to see a boom in the country’s agric space. According to him, the new executive secretary of NADF co-founded Livestock247. com (Nigeria’s firdt online livestock platform),

which has changed the business of livestock in Nigeria and continued to initiate many tech-driven innovations in the crop side of agriculture through his involvement with many agritech companies in Nigeria. Oke said: “Through Livestock247, where he served as a founding CFO, director and later vice chairman of the board, Muhammad managed multi-million-dollar international donor-funded projects for various interventions in Nigeria.