Stakeholders Lament Increasing Use Of Synthetic Drugs Among Youths

Drug experts have raised the alarm over the increasing use of synthetic drugs among youths in Nigeria, lamenting that it has become a

growing public health and security concerns in recent years.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo Egba, Kwara State, Dr Issa Baba Awoye, in his presentation, titled, the Neuropsychiatric Consequences of Synthetic Drug Abuse: A Clinical Perspective at the second Kwara Stakeholders’ summit on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said the country has seen a steep rise in the production, trafficking and consumption of synthetic drugs, particularly among young people.

He listed a number of synthetic drugs, including tramadol, codeine cough syrup, methamphetamine (meth), Rohypnol, and ecstasy, among others.

He said: “These drugs, often cheaper and more accessible than traditional narcotics, pose significant risks to individuals and society.”

Awoye, who identified corruption within law enforcement and regulatory agencies as one of the challenges hampering efforts to control the drug trade in the country, said that inadequate resources for drug control and rehabilitation programmes also restrict effectiveness.

The summit, organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Drug Abuse, was themed, Synthetic Drug Crisis: United for a Safer Kwara.

Towards addressing the identified challenges, Awoye said that synthetic drug use in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach, including stronger law enforcement, public education, improved funding and improved access to treatment and rehabilitation services.

The drug expert, who said that social stigma around drug addicts prevents many from seeking help, urged people to discourage stigmatisation of drug addicts, adding that addressing the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty and unemployment, is critical to reducing the demand

for these drugs.

“Obviously, we need to kill the use of psychoactíve synthetic drugs before it sends us to a point of uselessness”, he said.

In his welcome address, the Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Mukail Aileru, disclosed that the state government is committed to tackling the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly the rising crisis of synthetic drugs, which, he said “poses a significant threat to public health, security, and the future of our youth”.

Aileru, who said that the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recognises that lack of opportunities is one of the root causes of substance abuse, added that the administration has invested immensely in youth empowerment initiatives that provide alternatives to drugs and crime.

“Some of these investments include the Ilorin Innovation Hub, the Sugar Film Factory, the Garment Factory, and the Kwarapreneur Programme, among others.

“These projects are designed to create employment, foster entrepreneurship, and empower our young people with the necessary skills to build successful

careers. Such initiatives not only secure the economic future of our youth but also steer them away from the dangers of drug abuse,” he added.

