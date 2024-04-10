Stakeholders Lament As Bottlenecks Mar Port Efficiency

Stakeholders have said Nigerian ports can no longer compete favourably with their counterparts as institutional bottlenecks have marred their efficiency. According to them, it is counter-productive to build the best ports in the continent and then allow bottleneck disrupt it. Also, they explained that foreign exchange complications had largely affected the maritime sector business in recent times. However, as part of efforts to enhance investments in the nation’s maritime sector, the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, encouraged the Federal Government to introduce tax holidays in the sector.

Rewane gave the advice while speaking at the second maritime breakfast meeting organised by the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in Lagos with the theme: “The Interplay of the Maritime Industry and the Macro Economy in Nigeria – The Way Forward.” According to him, there are about 38 different authorised desks that documents must pass through before a container could exit the port. He said: “Nigeria must adopt the policy of a single window for managing Customs processes. We have to streamline that whole process. There was a plan and funding made available to have a single window at our ports but it never worked.

“There are three dynamics – leadership, policies and institutions. If you have good policies, good leadership, and weak institutions, the economic outcome is negative. If you have bad leadership, strong institutions and good policies, the economic outcome is positive. If you have good leadership, strong institutions, and bad policies, the economic outcome is positive. So what is common to positive economic outcome is strong institutions.” He said that the foreign exchange complications had largely affected the maritime sector business, noting that the challenges could persist in the near future, saying that the Nigerian water transportation sector had been unstable in the last two years.

The managing director lamented the strenuous cargo clearance procedures at the nation’s seaports characterised by corruption, smuggling and manual processes, noting that these a had led to cargo diversion to ports in Benin Republic and Togo. Also, Rewane bemoaned the idea of creating checkpoints on roads with proximity to the port to detain, re-inspect, and delay already cleared goods at the port. He said Nigeria must dismantle all bottlenecks that create barriers to international trade because the ports weer of no use with human bottlenecks. According to him, having human bottlenecks in trade creates avenues for non-state and state actors to play a part in corrupt activities such as stealing the nation’s crude oil and vandalising pipelines.

The managing director called for the harmonisation of maritime activities and monitoring of implementation efforts in the industry. Rewane said: “Addressing corruption and promoting transparency will boost investor confidence. There should be tax concessions for investors. “Cooperation between public and private sectors for establishment of key infrastructure. Improving port facilities, connectivity and logistics before efficient operations. Ethical business practices.” Rewane said there was also a need for exchange rate stability to promote foreign trade and moderate Customs duties to aid trade.

Also, the President of NMLA, Mrs. Funke Agbor, explained that a growth in the maritime sector would invariably lead to holistic national economic development. According to her, “we saw the issues with foreign exchange and how the naira fell so woefully against the dollar. We are talking about maritime, logistics, international trade and we can not even import goods with naira, we have to change it into dollars through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). There are certain things that have to be in place. We need to have the right leadership, right policies, strong institutions.”

On the Federal Government’s revenue generation drive in the industry, the president noted that taxes had to be captured properly in a bid to provide infrastructure, water, power supply, among other social amenities. According to her, strong institutions were vital because, in the absence of good leadership and good policies, strong institutions would give a chance for growth. Agbor expressed optimism that the government understood the importance of maritime to the nation’s economic growth.