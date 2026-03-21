The Nigerian boxing community has been thrown into confusion following reports that the Nigerian Boxing Federation (NBF) is considering steps to regulate professional boxing in the country, a role traditionally and legally reserved for the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C).

Recent checks have revealed that stakeholders of the sport are not happy about the development and they are calling on the National Sports Commission to play an unbiased fatherly role in settling the anomaly.

A boxer, based in Ondo State but camp regularly in Lagos, Akin Olusola, said he was shocked about the development which might affect many professional boxers in the country.

“There is a difference between Pro boxing and amateur boxing. The NBF should be busy with its developmental role if developing the sports and identifying hidden talents while the NBB of C should be staging the fights for the big boys,” he said.

A Lagos based promoter who prefers anonymity argued that the task of devel- oping amateur boxers should be enough to keep the NBF busy.

“The professionals know what to do and they paid their dues as amateurs but the amateurs are still under the umbrella of guardians from here and there. The NBB of C have the task of staging the big fights to make the pros earn money.

I am a promoter and I know that is how it is done all over the world. Nigeria cannot be different,” he said.

In response to the growing speculation, the NBB of C has firmly distanced itself from any such move, describing the reports as misleading and potentially disruptive to the sport’s structure in Nigeria.

“We advise all promoters, managers, and boxers to remain vigilant and not be misled by such insinuations.

The NBB of C remains fully committed to its responsibility of regulating and sanctioning professional boxing in Nigeria in accordance with established rules and international best practices,” the statement added.