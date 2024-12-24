Stakeholders Issue NUPRC Seven-Day Notice To Reverse ‘Unfair’ Licensing Of Oil Blocs

Share

A Group of Niger Delta indigenes has issued a seven-day notice to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to reverse the 2024 licensing and 2022/23 Mini Bid Round for oil blocs in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The group gave the notice in a letter on Tuesday, addressed to the Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, by the Counsel to the aggrieved Niger Deltans, Blessing Agbomhere of Blessing Agbomhere and Partners.

They insisted that the licensing process was discriminatory and unlawful as it was in clear violation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which is the Commission’s own operational guideline.

Agbomhere notified the Commission of the intention of his clients to begin legal proceedings against it if at the end of the seven days notice the Commission fails to carry out a fresh bidding process for the Oil blocs in conformity with the fundamental principles of fairness, equity, and inclusivity.

The legal firm listed its clients to include: Undiandeye Akonfe, James Okeati, Chief Victor Akposeseye Okiri, Fortune Nakoro, Arc. Kenneth Anyanwu, Okwara Idika, Akpan Edem, Otetubi Tolulope and Olali Solomon said are Critical Stakeholders who believe in the peace and prosperity of the Niger Delta Region as patriotic indigenes of the Nigeria Delta.

“You will also recall that Niger Delta stakeholders are key contributors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and have been unjustly excluded from the licensing process despite their substantial investments, environmental sacrifices and statutory rights under the Petroleum Industry Act. Additionally, the two-year delay in the licensing round has raised significant concerns about transparency, regulatory compliance, and the economic viability of the process.

“Excluding the Niger Delta Companies from benefiting from the resources in their region could lead to renewed agitation and conflict in the region. A licensing process that excludes critical stakeholders from resource governance undermines the peace-building efforts achieved through years of negotiation with Host communities.” the letter read in parts.

According to the notice, the intending plaintiffs are seeking the declaration of the allocation of oil blocs to Companies whose majority shareholders are all from outside the Niger Delta region and whose head offices are not located within the region as against the expression of interest by persons who hail from the Niger Delta region is a violation of sections 15(1), 42(1), and 318(1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), the Petroleum Industry Act and the Nigerian Content Development Act.

The body is also demanding an order from the Court directing the Minister of Petroleum Resources to withhold his consent to the allocation until another round of bidding is conducted.

