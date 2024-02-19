Stakeholders insist FG must focus on tech startups

Stakeholders in the tech industry have urged the Federal Government to focus more on tech startups to develop the industry. According to them, the nation’s economy would also be revived if the startups are encouraged and supported to thrive. Speaking, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, reiterated that the government must create an enabling environment for the startups in the ICT ecosystem to thrive. According to him, there are no telcos or startup loans in any commercial bank in Nigeria, making them look for funding aid outside the country.

“The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has also failed in its mandate because it exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, telcos inclusive. The bank was established to actually provide long and medium-term loans for Nigerian businesses, which is why I said they have failed in the Telcos and ICT sectors respectively. “Part of the mandate is to ensure that Long-Term Finance is provided to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) to support their longterm lending to MSMEs for a period of up to 10 years, now the question is, are the commercial banks giving out long and medium loans as supposed to be mandated by DBN? I leave that answer for you to answer. “So, for me I want the DBN management to go back to the drawing board for a better redesign of its strategy on how the managers of the Bank can accommodate and engage the business community in the country. We need an increase in financial inclusion for the telecoms sector. “As for BOI, I will say that they are trying for the business community but exclusive of Telcos, Fintech, and ICT activities ecosystem. I will appeal to the Bank of Industry (BOI) management to see the need to include the Telcos, Fintech, and ICT companies in their long and short-term financial support schemes.” According to the Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets, Johnson Chukwu, startups, just like Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are needed to develop the industry, especially in a developing country like Nigeria. He noted that Nigerian technology could attract more than $200 billion if the startups are well supported and not overtaxed. According to him, the startups will develop the emerging technologies in the country and will bring more foreign investments, noting that investors across the world are willing to invest in the new technologies in the developing country.

Chukwu stated that the new emerging technologies would be more profitable and more investors would be willing to put their money into the business, especially in developing countries. He said Nigeria’s large population and economy should be an advantage to building more tech startups to develop its technology over other African countries. “Strategically located and positioned between West and Central Africa, Nigeria is undoubtedly Africa’s business hub with easy access to other regions of the world,” he added. On tech infrastructure, the ATICEN boss said the governments are not doing enough, saying the issue of infrastructure has been persistent. According to him, “in the telecommunications sector, infrastructure is very key as far as the sector is concerned, and also protecting the telecommunications, information technology, and fintech facilities is the sure way of making the industry work for all. “The government is not protecting telcos infrastructure enough, yet, telecommunications services are considered as a national critical service. So, what we want the government to do in order to protect the sector from infrastructure collapse is to expedite action in the passing of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill 2023, before the National Assembly. By so doing, the telecommunications facilities will be seen as a national Critical Infrastructure with government protection.”