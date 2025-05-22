Stakeholders in Lagos Champion Support for Immunization, Vaccine Misinformation

Share

Health experts, civil society leaders, and government stakeholders have championed the lifesaving benefits of immunisation and the urgent need to dispel widespread vaccine misinformation.

The event, themed ‘Immunisation Saves, Misinformation Enslaves,’ focused on educating the public on the importance of vaccines, strengthening community advocacy, and fostering collaboration among key health actors to achieve full vaccination coverage across the country.

The event held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja on Friday May 19. “Immunisation is more than just an injection, it is a shield that protects individuals and communities from preventable diseases,” said Mrs Olubunmi Tejumola, the Executive Director, Community Empowerment for Peace and Health Initiative during the session. “We have seen how vaccines eradicated smallpox and drastically reduced polio and measles.

But we must keep going,” she added. The meeting emphasised that misinformation continues to pose a serious threat to public health. Stakeholders highlighted the dangers of false narratives surrounding vaccines, which often spread faster than factual information.

“It’s unfortunate that many people still believe harmful myths about vaccines,” said one participant, a representative of a local civil society organisation. “That’s why it’s important for us — as decision-makers, CSO leaders, and local authorities — to share accurate, science-based information.”

Mrs Tejumola continued. Participants were urged to become advocates for immunisation in their homes, workplaces, and communities, especially in hard-to-reach and underserved areas. The discussion ended with a call for greater collaboration between civil society organisations, the Ministry of Health, and the Primary Health Care Board.

“There must be a change in how immunisation is delivered,” the facilitator concluded. “With the right information and partnerships, we can improve vaccine uptake and protect more lives.” She Said. The event reinforced the vital message that immunisation remains one of the most effective and safe public health interventions available today.

