Stakeholders Identify Key Challenges In GBV Prevention

The stakeholders in Ningi Local Government Area has identified insecurity and stigmatization as major causes of gender-based violence (GBV) in the area. Additionally, wife-beating and poverty have been noted as significant contributors to the persistence of GBV in the society.

Aliyu Darazo, the GBV Deputy Desks Officer, explained that the MAP GBV project is being implemented by the Bauchi State Government, supported by ActionAid Nigeria, through the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development.

The project’s primary aim is to prevent persistent violence against women and children in the state. The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development and ActionAid Nigeria, targeting three local government areas: Ningi, Kirfi, and Giade. According to Malam Huzaifa Abubakar, Program Officer, the MAP GBV Project will bring together key leaders in these LGAs for structured, rights-based, and inclusive dialogues.