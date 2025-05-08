Stakeholders, Host Communities Move To Improve Pipeline Safety In N’Delta

Share

To curb oil theft and protect the economy, stakeholders involved in securing the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline have pledged renewed efforts to safeguard oil infrastructure and drive out pipeline vandals.

The commitment was made during a stakeholder engagement session organized by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt.

The event brought together traditional rulers from host communities and pipeline security contractors overseeing the nine zones across Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Akpos Mezeh, Communications Relations Consultant for PINL, emphasized that the engagement was aimed at evaluating progress in the fight against oil theft and environmental restoration in areas previously devastated by oil spills and related hazards.

He assured that PINL would continue to engage host communities regularly, uphold local content policies, and work with security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of vandals.

Mezeh noted, however, that one major challenge remains the reluctance of some community leaders to share critical intelligence for fear of reprisal attacks.

He also condemned internal leadership crises in host communities and urged youth leaders to respect the authority of traditional rulers.

He decried the recent killing of two security operatives working with PINL in a community in Abia State, stating that the tragedy disqualified the area’s contractor from being recognized among top performers.

Speaking at the event, the King of Eleme Kingdom, Philip Osaro Ebele, underscored the importance of consistent communication between stakeholders and communities.

“If you keep people in the dark, you make them speculate. There is need to always stay in touch to feel the pulse of the people and get regular feedback,” the monarch advised.

