Stakeholders Harp On Regularisation Of Social Work Council In Nigeria

Share

Stakeholders in the social work profession have stressed the urgent need for the regularisation of the Nigerian Council for Social Work to ensure proper regulation and coordination of the practice across the country.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a strategic meeting convened by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), in collaboration with affiliate professional bodies including the Association of Social Work Educators in Nigeria (ASWEN), the Association of Medical Social Workers of Nigeria (AMSWON), and the Institute of Social Work in Nigeria (ISOWN).

The meeting, held in Abuja, was organized to deliberate on critical issues affecting the social work profession, with a special focus on the non-implementation of the Nigerian Council for Social Work, despite the enactment of its establishment law.

Present at the meeting were Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, President of NASoW; Mrs. Esther Nasara, General Secretary of NASoW; Professor Alamveabee Idyorough, President of ASWEN; Professor James Ayangunna, National Secretary of ASWEN; Mr. Kayode Ogedengbe, National President of AMSWON; and Mr. Daniel Ellu, National General Secretary of AMSWON.

In the communiqué made available to journalists, the stakeholders commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s welfare initiatives targeting vulnerable Nigerians.

However, they expressed deep concern over the continued delay in operationalising the Nigerian Council for Social Work, despite the signing of the Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment) Act in 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

They noted that the failure to activate the Council has created a regulatory vacuum that undermines the growth, recognition, and regulation of social work practice in Nigeria.

This delay, according to them, is affecting the standardisation of education and training, licensing of practitioners, and the monitoring of ethical practices across various sectors including health, education, justice, and humanitarian services.

The leadership of NASoW, ASWEN, and AMSWON jointly appealed to President Tinubu to urgently implement the Council in line with the provisions of the Act, in order to put in place a regulatory framework for professional social work practice.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to promote the profession and pledged to intensify advocacy and engagement with relevant government authorities until the Council becomes fully operational.

They further called on policymakers, the media, and the general public to support the initiative, which is aimed at strengthening the delivery of essential social services, protecting the vulnerable, and advancing national development through professional and regulated social work practice.

The communiqué concluded with a strong message of unity, professionalism, and national service from the leadership of the participating organisations.

Share