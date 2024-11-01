Stakeholders Harp On Business Opportunities In Waste Management

Share

Stakeholders has highlighted the potential for waste management to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth, create jobs, and improve environmental sustainability.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas emphasized the need to tap into the vast business opportunities available in the industry, urging entrepreneurs to capitalize on the lucrative market.

Abbas who was represented by Terlunmo Seskaa, at the book launch and public presentation of ‘Recycling in Nigeria’ written by Terseer Ugbor, member house of representatives and deputy chairman, Committee on Environment in Abuja said the book is written as a motivation for people of all age to establish their personal business on waste management.

Similarly, the Secretary General of the Federation, George Akume, stressed that waste management is a big business that have been overlooked adding that recycling market product is readily available everywhere.

Akume who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Christopher Tarka said the book is timely as it opens business opportunity for young unemployed Nigerians.

“By the time we go through this book we will see enormous business opportunities embedded in it”

He advised that minimum of three waste bin is encouraged in all homes for proper separation of waste in other to ease recycling.

The former minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, described the book as one that offers essential guidelines on recycling business in Nigeria.

“The federal government has taken significant step to reduce waste and create jobs, this underscore the importance of proper waste management and it aligns with federal government’s plan on environmental sustainability.

Earlier in his address, the author, Ugbor harped on the need to educate the population of young Nigerians on the need to maintain a clean society that could also put money in their pocket.

The federal lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in Benue said it is appalling to observe that many Nigerians are not taking advantage of the huge opportunities embedded in waste management and recycling.

“It is high time Nigerians knew more about recycling, waste management and waste-to-wealth, including plastics, tyres, e-waste, metal waste, papers, and waste oil, among others. This helps to kick-start the culture of recycling in Nigeria and educate young people on the practice and how they can make a livelihood from it.

“There is a huge potential in the sector and we need to get more people involved to boost employment opportunities. Nigeria generates several thousands of wastes every day, and these wastes have a lot of value and resources that can be recovered from proper recycling.

“The job opportunities are enormous and the energy potential is there for entrepreneurs,” he stated.

When asked what the National Assembly is doing to enforce proper waste management, the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Environment explained that lawmakers in the country had recently proposed amendments to several laws on recycling in the country.

Ugbor also identified the policy of Extended Producers’ Responsibility that ensures every manufactured product in the country passes through a waste recycling process as one such effort.

He said, ‘At the National Assembly, we have proposed a bill called the EPR Act to mainstream and ensure that all manufacturing companies, commercial enterprises and individuals in the country take responsibility for the waste we throw away in our daily activities.

“To achieve this, the Ministry of Environment and NESREA launched the EPR survey where every manufacturer, importer and individual who produces or uses a product that becomes waste must take responsibility throughout the entire life cycle of that particular product.”

