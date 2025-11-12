Stakeholders Fret Over 96,000 Manpower Shortage, $9bn Loss In Maritime Sector

Stakeholders have said that by 2026, Nigeria may face a shortfall of 96,000 trained maritime professionals across seafaring, engineering, and logistics if government failed to address manpower challenges in the maritime industry.

They noted that Nigeria’s core maritime manpower was dwindling and fast fading out as the country was losing $9 billion annually to foreigners on freighting.

The Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, noted that Nigeria must urgently revive its domestic shipping capacity if it hopes to reclaim its place in regional maritime trade. Iheanacho explained that past efforts to involve local operators in crude oil carriage by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ended in vain because policymakers were convinced that Nigerians couldn’t do it.

Also, the President of African Shipowners Association (ASA), Captain Ladi Olubowale, noted that more than 5,000 cadets lacked sea time experience in the country. He noted that between 2015 and 2023, the number of active Nigerian seafarers had also dropped by nearly 40 per cent, saying that rhe training institutions were underfunded as cadets struggle to gain sea-time, while officers were aging out of service.

The president drew the attention of government and the nation’s maritime managers to this gloomy picture in a lecture on “Nigeria’s Shipping Carriage Gaps, CVFF and Fading Manpower, ”delivered at PortNews Newspaper Summit 2025 to mark its 30 years in the industry in Lagos, saying that the growing shortage of maritime manpower had been threatening the sector’s future.

Olubowale maintained that manpower development is crucial in shipping and it was one of the things that Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) was designed to address through the granting of loans to qualified investors to acquire ships.

He noted that the delay in the disbursement of the CVFF poses a serious challenge to the nation and her blue economy industry.

According to him, “without manpower, ships are just steel floating on water. It is people, Nigerian people, who make vessels operate, ports function, and logistics move. We must rebuild the seafarer pipeline through structured cadetship programmes, scholarship bonds, and employment quotas linked directly to CVFF financed vessels.”

The Publisher of PortNews, Mr. Wale Oni, who described the 30th-anniversary milestone as spoke on the theme “Nigeria’s Shipping Carriage Gaps, CVFF and the Fading Manpower,” questioned the transparency surrounding the CVFF, a fund created in 2003 to promote indigenous shipping.

He noted: “Between 2003 and now, it is being said that about $800 million, some even say $1 billion, has been realised into the CVFF purse. Why can’t the government tell us the exact amount? Why this level of opaqueness?.”

The event drew key figures from the maritime sector, including the Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam; Head of Research at Sea Empowerment Research Centre (SEREC) Dr. Eugene Nweke; Musa Akinyemi; Omotoyinbo Festus; among others joined in celebrating PortNews’ three decades of advocacy for a stronger, self-reliant Nigerian maritime industry.