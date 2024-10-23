Stakeholders Express Worry Over Life Expectancy In Nigeria

Share

Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed worry over life expectancy in Nigeria.

The stakeholders who spoke at the Gatefield Health Summit 2024, themed “Beyond 65,” in Abuja, said low life expectancy, in Nigeria currently stands at 52 years.

They said the trend can be improved through significant investment in non-communicable disease (NCD) prevention and care.

They recommended reviewing policies to align with global standards and strengthening primary healthcare centres as the first line of defence against NCDs.

Where the sector experts at the summit focused on the critical role of fiscal health policies, the growing NCD epidemic, the burden of caring for those living with these diseases, and the importance of the primary healthcare system in NCD prevention and control, among others.

In Nigeria over 12 million Nigerians are overweight or obese, the current number of Sugar-sweetened beverages ( SSBs) in Nigeria stands at 1.67% of the retail price which the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a minimum of 20%.

Also, 4.5 billion Naira was spent on NCDs in 2007 and currently, SSB taxes have risen to a minimum of 20% to reduce consumption and save lives.

“ Increasing tax to this rate can generate N729 billion ($4718 million USD) for health and nutrition interventions. 11.2 million are living with diabetes and diabetes directly costs Nigeria $4.5B”.

They said taxes on sugary drinks can improve the health culture and environment by discouraging sugary drink consumption. “In a long time, this will prevent type 2 diabetes and other Non-communicable diseases (NDCs).

In his keynote address, the regional coordinator United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) Saied Tafida, said the consumption of health-harming products can be adjusted through fiscal policies.

He said higher tax/better tax structure are important, higher retail prices and less harmful consumption.

He said generally, progressive tax policies, when taken into account bring behavioural change.

Tadifa also called for more collaborations ADVOCACIES and data to address the NDCs.

President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control, Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, highlighted the urgency of healthcare investment in combating non-communicable diseases.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, represented by Fatima Dambatta, the former First Lady of Kebbi State, emphasized the role of policy in addressing the NCD crisis.

She maintained that policies are made by people and to influence policy, “we need to present strong arguments.

“Once we do that, we can start seeing the changes we need”.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, Oyebanji Filani, also emphasized the need for increased healthcare investment.

Similarly, the former Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera noted the importance of both physical and human infrastructure in tackling NCDs.

Irukera said a robust policy and structure must combine both physical facilities and trained human capital who understand their roles as caregivers, ensuring accountability.” He acknowledged the government’s efforts saying more needs to be done.

“While there is progress, the effort is not sufficient. We must move beyond budgetary allocations and adopt a strategic approach to prioritizing NCDs and holding all stakeholders accountable.”

He added, “A stronger accountability framework is needed for these industries, not only from an advocacy standpoint but also from a consumer protection and taxation perspective. “Taxation serves two purposes: reducing harmful consumption and raising revenue that can be used to fight NCDs”.

He expressed that, “Losing people before 65 is not just a loss to their families but to society and the economy. We must focus on keeping people healthy and productive for long”.

Adewunmi Emoruwa, the Lead Strategist at Gatefield, outlined the organization’s strategies for addressing NCDs in Nigeria.

While stressing that NCDs, which account for 30% of deaths in Nigeria, can no longer be ignored, he said, “NCDs cause over 684,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, wiping out the equivalent of the population of Luxembourg each year.”

He pointed to unhealthy diets, alcohol and tobacco use, and environmental pollution as key contributors to the rise of NCDs in Nigeria.

Also, the Lead Strategist at Gatefield, Adewunmi Emoruwa, spoke on the organization’s strategies in addressing NCDs in Nigeria. While stressing that NCDs, which account for 30% of deaths in Nigeria, can no longer be ignored, he said

“NCDs cause over 684,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, wiping out the equivalent of the population of Luxembourg each year.”

He pointed to unhealthy diets, alcohol and tobacco use, and environmental pollution as key contributors to the rise of NCDs in Nigeria.

He pointed to unhealthy diets, alcohol and tobacco use, and environmental pollution as key contributors to the rise of NCDs in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Barry Popkin, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said Africa has a high rate of obesity in Africa particularly in Nigeria but that South Africa has the highest number of obesity.

“The increase in sugary and high intake of salt in our foods has become very crucial. He said diseases like obesity, strokes, diabetes and others can be prevented.

Popkin said good policies have a great role to play in combating non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, Nutrition International, Cornell University, Dr Ostia Okonkwo, stated that Nigeria now has good interventions and policy programmes that can be sustained.

Share

Please follow and like us: