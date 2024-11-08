Stakeholders Express Concerns Over Low Quality Animal Feed

Share

Stakeholders in the country’s pastoral farming sector have raised concerns over the lack of quality animal feed, thereby calling for a more efficient logistics system to support livestock farmers nationwide.

The issue came up as a discourse during a workshop organised by the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AUIBAR) on technical planning and implementation of the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) platform, in Abuja, recently.

“Livestock farming is vital to Nigeria’s economy, yet farmers face ongoing challenges, from limited access to quality animal feed to long distances between production and consumption areas,” the stakeholders noted, listing other constraints such as inadequate insurance, limited storage facilities, and insufficient infrastructure for livestock transport.

The stakeholders emphasised the need for better logistics to reduce transportation costs, improve industry efficiency, and ensure the welfare of livestock during transit.

The workshop drew participants from Nigeria and neighboring countries, including the Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Cameroon, who underscored the importance of safeguarding animal welfare in long-haul journeys between northern Nigeria and southern markets, which span thousands of kilometers.

The attendees called for government and industry investment in essential infrastructure, such as feedlots, cattle yards, abattoirs, and biosecurity measures.

They also urged for improved roads, bridges, and storage facilities to strengthen the northern pastoral sector’s resilience and support its growth. In addition, stakeholders advocated for a comprehensive database system to monitor animal health, breeding cycles, and productivity.

Appealed to AU-IBAR to collaborate with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and related agencies, aiming for better tracking capabilities to help farmers make informed decisions. For cross-border trade, they urged Sahel-region authorities to streamline border procedures and enhance health standards in slaughterhouses.

Dr. Huyam Salih, AU-IBAR Director, represented by APMD Platform Project Coordinator Ahmed Elbeltagy, introduced the APMD platform as a critical support system for pastoralists.

