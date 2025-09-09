Stakeholders’ Engagement: Lagos Assembly Reels Out Tinubu’s Achievements

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the 10th constituency stakeholders’ engagement meeting organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly to showcase achievements of the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu

On Thursday, September 4, Lagos State House of Assembly held its 10th stakeholders’ engagement across the 40 constituencies in the state. The lawmakers used the opportunity to reel out their achievements in the last one year and also harmonise their plans with the demands of their constituents.

The stakeholders’ engagement is part of an ongoing initiative that has fostered community engagement and transparency since its inception. The meeting was launched by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa in 2015, an initiative that allows all lawmakers to conduct constituency stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state’s 40 constituencies.

This year’s edition is themed “Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to showcasing the positive outcomes of governance vis-a-vis the mantra of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the impact of collaborative efforts between the government and the citizens from the federal to local government level.

Obasa lists gains of Renewed Hope Agenda

Speaking at his constituency in Agege, Obasa said two years into President Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria, has witnessed an inspiring transformation – a rejuvenation of the economy, a renewal of the national spirit, and a reinvention of the Nigerian state. He said that this year’s theme was carefully chosen to highlight the tangible benefits of governance, particularly in alignment with the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Tinubu.

His words: “This unique programme, which is holding across all the 40 constituencies in the state, gives us a viable opportunity to render an account of our stewardship as well as engage, interact, and strengthen our mutual relationship and solidarity, and to collectively address pressing matters affecting the growth, progress and development of our great community. “Under the Renewed Hope agenda, the administration has aggressively tackled the challenges of economic stagnation and instability.

Strategic economic reforms, including a re-engineering of fiscal policies and revenuegenerating mechanisms, have boosted investor confidence and diversified our economy. These reforms have led to an improved credit rating and have laid a strong foundation for economic prosperity and sustainable development.”

Recognising that robust infrastructure is the backbone of development, Obasa disclosed that the Tinubu administration has launched transformative projects nationwide, including new road networks, upgraded ports, and state-of-the-art public facilities, which he said are not only enhancing the quality of life but also reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a hub for commerce and innovation.

He said that because agriculture remains central to Nigeria’s quest for food security and self-sufficiency, “the Renewed Hope Agenda has driven significant investments into mechanised farming and modern agricultural practices.

Improved access to financing and expanded markets have empowered our farmers, increased production, and positioned Nigeria as a potential agricultural powerhouse.” He also highlighted the Tinubu administration’s investment in human capital, especially the students’ loan initiative under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as a landmark policy that has brought renewed hope to our youths.

“Campuses are now more peaceful, infrastructure is improving, and there’s a measure of stability in the academic environment across the federation. Education is once again becoming the tool for empowerment and national development.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not by chance; it is a deliberate blueprint for national recovery and sustainability. It is designed to lift millions out of poverty by unlocking economic opportunities for all Nigerians — young and old – men and women, in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

The speaker drew a parallel between what is happening at the centre and in Lagos State, saying: “In consonance with the national drive for progress, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been a pivotal partner in the realisation of this shared vision.

His tenure is characterised by innovative urban renewal projects, efficient public service delivery, and legislative collaboration for sustainable growth. “Lagos, as the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, has seen groundbreaking infrastructural developments. Modern transport systems, sustainable housing projects, and pioneering urban planning initiatives have transformed our cityscape, making Lagos not only a city of opportunities but a beacon of modern urbanism.”

He added that the proactive engagement between the Executive arm and the House of Assembly has led to the passage of progressive laws that support social welfare, environmental sustainability, and infrastructural innovation.

“This strong legislative backing has been instrumental in creating an enabling environment for private investments and public-private partnerships,” Obasa said.

As he reeled out a long list of federal and state government achievements, and those he singlehandedly facilitated in his Agege Constituency, Obasa was intermittently interrupted by excited constituents belting out popular and political songs, underscoring in no small measure, their appreciation for the man who had dedicated the past 24years of his life to serving them as a legislator.

Adams doles out cash

Speaking at his constituency, the lawmaker representing Eti Osa Constituency I, and who doubles as the Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, said he has empowered 250 residents of the area with N100,000 each totalling N25 million.

Adams, whose stakeholders’ meeting is the 7th in the series, stated that the residents of the area believe in him, which he said was why they sent him to the Assembly. “I thank you all for believing in me and for sending me to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Today, I am called honourable because of your belief in me. I thank you for this and I promise not to ever disappoint you. Today, I will give out N25 million cash as empowerment to 250 persons as each of them will get N100,000.

“We will also give out 100 POS machines to 100 of the beneficiaries of the money today to start business in that line. We are not transferring money to anybody, it will be given out in cash today,” he said. Adams promised to continue to do his best for the people of the constituency and Lagos State in general.

Yishawu restates commitment to effective representation

Also, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, restated his commitment to effective representation, emphasizing the need for continuous engagement between lawmakers and the people they serve. He said legislators are elected to serve the people’s interests. According to him, “we are representatives of the people. They voted us to be their voice in the state.

We must engage with them regularly, take their feedback, and report back on our activities.” Yishawu explained that the annual stakeholders’ meeting, now in its 10th year, provides a platform for legislators to brief constituents, deliberate on community issues such as child abuse, drug abuse, and security, and receive fresh inputs to guide policymaking.

Highlighting his interventions in education, health, and entrepreneurship, he disclosed that his office provides 1,000 JAMB forms, 300 GCE forms, and scholarships for students who secure university admission annually.

He added that vocational training programmes, digital skills acquisition, and entrepreneurial support for traders and artisans have continued to empower residents of EtiOsa.

“From scholarships to vocational equipment, from youth empowerment to digital training labs, our goal is to provide opportunities for growth and self-reliance.

These initiatives ensure that no young person has an excuse not to pursue education or a skill,” he said. At the event, Yishawu presented financial support to 15 students from his constituency who recently gained admission into higher institutions, some of whom had earlier benefited from the free JAMB forms distributed by his office. He urged residents to protect public infrastructure and hold leaders accountable, describing governance as “a two-way street” that requires active participation of both citizens and their representatives.

GAC chair commends initiative

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), commended the initiative of the 10th Town Hall Meeting, describing it as a vital forum for constituents to interact with government.

“I am pleased with the performance of our representative in the Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, and I urge residents to continue supporting him,” Olusi said, while also encouraging Lagosians who have yet to do so to take advantage of the ongoing INEC registration exercise.

Also speaking, Senator Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, representing Lagos Central at the Senate, who attended the Eti-Osa Constituency I stakeholders meeting, revealed that the National Assembly will vote N1 billion for the rehabilitation of Lekki- Epe Expressway and that he would personally provide books for some students that are resuming schools in September.

The lawmaker, who also promised to provide solar panels to some areas in the constituency, said he will always find ways to empower the people, and donated N3million to the money that would be given out at the event.