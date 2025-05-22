Stakeholders Endorse Nat’l Sugar Masterplan As Reps Move To Amend NSDC Act

Share

Key stakeholders in Nigeria’s sugar industry on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to the successful implementation of the National Sugar Masterplan (NSMP), which aims to position the country as a net exporter of sugar and related products, while contributing significantly to national economic growth.

The stakeholders—including the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), BUA Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, and consulting firm NINA-JOJER—expressed their support during a one-day public hearing on a bill to amend the National Sugar Development Council Act, held at the National Assembly.

In his presentation, Executive Secretary of the NSDC, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, highlighted the transformative goals of the NSMP. These include the creation of 100,000 high-quality jobs, development of rural infrastructure, and annual foreign exchange savings of over $1 billion.

“To realise this vision, we need $4.5 billion in investments, which the Council is actively working to attract. Investor confidence is critical, and that confidence hinges on transparent, rule-based policies,” Bakrin said.

He, however, expressed concern over a recent directive mandating that 50% of the sugar levy be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), warning that it could derail the sector’s transformation agenda.

“The sugar levy was specifically introduced to fund sectoral development, unlike import duties. Diverting those funds could threaten Nigeria’s industrialization goals,” he warned, adding that a technical committee has been set up to thoroughly review the proposed amendments and provide feedback.

Representing the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Iba Edward expressed the agency’s support for strengthening NSDC’s regulatory capacity. However, he cautioned against overlapping mandates.

“We urge the National Assembly to clearly delineate the roles of NSDC to avoid conflict and duplication. NAFDAC remains the statutory regulator for all food imports, including sugar, to ensure consumer safety and product quality,” he stated.

Also speaking, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, K.C. Egwuh, reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to revenue collection and its support for efforts that promote transparency and efficiency in the sugar sector.

Representing BUA Group, Aliyu Hong reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the NSMP, citing significant investments in sugar production and backward integration.

“We’ve developed nearly 50,000 hectares of sugar plantations, with 20,000 already under cultivation, and are acquiring another 50,000 hectares. While we’re not yet where we want to be, progress is being made,” he said.

He urged policymakers to ensure fiscal policies are holistic and sensitive to economic realities. “As a socially responsible company, we support backward integration and commend the government’s ongoing reforms,” he added.

On behalf of Flour Mills of Nigeria, Head of Government and Community Relations, Onome Okurah, acknowledged challenges in the industry but reiterated the company’s commitment.

“We operate on over 6,000 hectares and produce sugar for about three to four months annually. With sustained collaboration, we expect meaningful progress over the next decade,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Industry, Hon. Enitan Badru, said the hearing was part of efforts to develop inclusive legislation to strengthen the NSDC’s capacity to drive the Sugar Masterplan.

“We urge all stakeholders to contribute constructively. Our goal is to build a sustainable and competitive sugar industry that creates jobs, improves livelihoods, and drives national development,” Badru said.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite—represented by Minister of State, Dr. John Eno—emphasized the strategic importance of sugar in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy vision.

“Sugar plays a critical role in rural development, job creation, and national value generation. The NSMP is a vital component of our industrialization drive, but its success depends on collective commitment and accountability from both public and private sector actors,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that while the industry has benefited from over $2 billion in incentives under the first and second phases of the Masterplan, its economic contribution remains underwhelming—currently estimated at around $30 billion.

