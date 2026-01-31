Stakeholders Endorse Limit For Ifá Initiations

To curb the rampant abuse of Ifá initiations and ensure due process, stakeholders at the Ifá Disciplinary and Reformation Summit have agreed that Ifá Priests/Diviners (Babalawos) must hence- forth limit initiations to eight individuals per day.

The decision came during the summit, organised by the International Forum of Araba and Oluwo, held on Thursday, January 29, at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Critical stakeholders; including Arabas/Oluwos and other prominent leaders; expressed their views on the issue. While some favoured two individuals per day and others suggested four or six, the Forum settled on eight.

His Eminence, Araba Àgbáyé/Olúìsèse Awodo- tun Owolabi Aworeni Makoranwale II, explained that the limit aims to address misconduct and restore integrity to this ancient Yoruba divination practice.

He noted that the summit was convened to raise awareness, enforce discipline, and drive reforms amid concerns over actions tarnishing the reputation of Ifá practices.

The Araba and Oluisese of Ibadanland, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, echoed these worries. “There is growing concern that some so-called Babaláwos are engaging in actions that tarnish the image of genuine practitioners.

“Some conduct initiations for 10 or 11 people in a day. We organised this Ifá Disciplinary and Reformation Summit in Ibadan to address it. “Today, we all agreed on a limit of eight individuals per day,” he said.