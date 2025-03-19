Stakeholders Eexcited As NDSF Partners With Foniso To Unveil Sports Talents

Share

In a groundbreaking move, the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) has joined forces with Foniso, a leading social sports platform, to revolutionize talent discovery and engagement in Nigeria. The partnership is set to kick off with the upcoming Niger Delta Games, scheduled to take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from April 1st to 9th, 2025.

This initiative is expected to

provide a dynamic digital space for athletes and organizations to gain increased visibility, connect with a global audience, and facilitate real-time updates, engagement, and networking opportunities.

Sir Malik Ikpokpo, Chairman of Dumanis Icon and promoter of the NDSF, praised Foniso’s vision, encouraging athletes to leverage the platform’s opportunities.

“Digital platforms like Foniso bridge the gap between local talents and global opportunities, making it easier for athletes to gain recognition from international scouts and professional clubs.”

The development has also been hailed by the Scouting and Mentoring Sub-Committee of the Festival, which is eagerly anticipating the games, excited to uncover fresh talents that will be showcased through the media spotlight.

Chairman of the committee Godwin Enakhena, commended the timely initiative, noting that it will boost the chances of local talents being seen globally on a sports-centric platform.

With this partnership, the NDSF is poised to elevate sports talent discovery and engagement, ensuring that young Nigerian athletes receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve on a global scale.

