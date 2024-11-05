Stakeholders Disagree With Umahi On Road Diversion

Share

Stakeholders on Sunday disagreed with the Minister of Works Dave Umahi over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway diversion.

Trouble started when the minister was reacting to calls by some stakeholders from the Okun Ajah community, who questioned the reason for the diversion of the road to their homes and estates.

Umahi had earlier said the design for the road had been done and that the ministry would not change it. According to him, the road was diverted in Okun Ajah due to the presence of marine cable in the area.

However, one of the stakeholders Stella Okengwu raised the observation that the marine cable is not in Okun Ajah but in Okun Mope, which is about seven kilometres away from the Okun Ajah community.

Okengwu pointed to the presentation by the minister and insisted that the marine cable is in Okun Mopo, not in Okun Ajah as claimed by the minister The situation almost degenerated into an exchange of words as the woman tried to explain in detail but Umahi instructed her to surrender the microphone.

