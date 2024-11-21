Stakeholders Disagree On Chartered Out Of-Home Media Practitioners Establishment Bill

Share

Some stakeholders in the information sector yesterday opposed plans by the Senate to establish the Chartered Out of-Home Media Practitioners of Nigeria Bill.

They were the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Nigerian Press Council and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, among others in the advertising industry.

However, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Advertisers Association of Nigeria and the Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, among others, welcomed the proposed legislation.

The stakeholders took their different positions at a public hearing jointly organised by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service; Information and National Orientation and the Media and Public Affairs.

The Chairman of the Committee on Power Enyinnaya Abaribe, who sponsored the bill, told the gathering that the Bill sought to establish a regulatory body that would oversee, promote, and enhance the practice of out-ofhome media in Nigeria.

