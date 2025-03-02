Stakeholders dialogue on peace building at UFUK conference

Share

Stakeholders at the 8th International Conference on Love and Tolerance, organized by UFUK Dialogue and partners, deliberated on peace-building for a harmonious society.

Members of the discussant Panel at the 2025 International Conference on Love and Tolerance, with the theme: “Empowering Youth: Cultivating a Culture of Peace and Understanding”, moderated by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, unanimously advocated for peace education in Nigerian schools.

Femi Adesina, in his remarks, stated that Nigeria needs love and tolerance. He asserted that what is behind the malaise in the country is intolerance, saying, “If the youth can imbibe love and tolerance, we have got our country.”

The Keynote speaker, Prof. Gerald Grudzen, from California, U.S.A. coordinator of the peace program in Kenya, recommended the Kenyan template for Nigeria.

He said, “We designed a training program in peace education; a program of peace clubs”.

Grudzen disclosed that Al-Shabbab was shutting down schools, “but we told them to bring back the students, noting that students came back in trauma, they were traumatized.”

He further said, “We designed training, using arts, music, and drama to enable the students to overcome their trauma.”

Grudzen emphasized the need to engage the youth in the Peace Corps, saying, that youths can be trainers, themselves, training others; “but you have to bring them into the process,” he added.

He pointed out that the world needs peace, “but we have to involve the youth”, Grudzen thus prescribed the following; train people in science and religion, develop a scientific-technological community, and incorporate ethics.

He postulated: “Combine science and religion, and they will connect you to the rest of the world.

A lead discussant, Dr. Steve Oyinlola, advocating youth Empowerment through education, recommended the following: integrating peace education in the school’s curriculum, critical thinking, intuitive curriculum- thinking on the peace of the country, fostering community engagement, inter-faith dialogue, community service, cultural exchange program, and promote emotional intelligence.

