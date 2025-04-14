Stakeholders Dialogue On Advancing Mandate

Share

Women in Philanthropy and Impact Africa (WIPIA), under the leadership of Anino Emuwa, hosted a high-level strategic brunch in honour of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The gathering convened private sector leaders, philanthropists, and development actors for a purpose-driven conversation on advancing the Ministry’s 10-million-women empowerment mandate and exploring the critical role of public-private partnerships in national transformation.

The brunch, according to a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Jonathan Eze, was designed as an intimate but catalytic engagement focused on accountability, connection, and collective action.

In her keynote address, the Minister shared a deeply personal moment that shifted the trajectory of her career.

After being accepted into a Ph.D. program at Oxford University, a critical health emergency involving her son redirected her life’s path.

During his treatment in London, she was struck by the quality of care he received care that is not accessible to many in Nigeria.

That moment solidified her commitment to return home and serve, ensuring that Nigerian women and children have access to the dignity, opportunities, and systems they deserve.

“That moment ignited a resolve in me to ensure that every Nigerian woman and child has access to the opportunities, dignity, and care they deserve,” she said.

She went on to reflect on her reform-driven leadership from repositioning NAPTIP to impacting over two million displaced Nigerians as Federal Commissioner for Refugees, and to her tenure as Nigeria’s first female Minister of Police Affairs, where she led foundational reforms in one of the country’s most rigid sectors.

Her call to action was direct and powerful: “We are seeking shared value partnerships not just funding, but expertise, platforms, mentorship, and time,” she emphasized. She noted that the private sector is critical to scaling impact, reducing inequalities, and unlocking the immense potential of Nigerian women.

Citing World Bank data, the Minister stated that closing gender gaps could unlock $9.3 billion annually for Nigeria and $28 trillion globally a potential that cannot be realized without deliberate, unified effort.

As part of the Ministry’s ongoing push for documentation, visibility, and engagement, the Honourable Minister announced the upcoming launch of a 30th-anniversary coffee-table publication.

The book will chronicle the journey and milestones of Nigerian women while also spotlighting trailblazing private sector champions who have meaningfully supported the Ministry’s efforts.

“Being featured in this publication is more than visibility it is a symbol of shared legacy and national transformation,” she said.

Key Ministry initiatives were also showcased during the brunch.

These include the Happy Woman App, a digital platform for real-time access to opportunities and services; the Nigeria for Women Project, a large-scale economic empowerment program for rural women; and the MOWA x SARA Accelerator, a collaboration with Wema Bank that advances women’s protection, development, and inclusion.

Guests were presented with a dynamic visual display of the Ministry’s mandate areas, offering real-time access to partnership opportunities, the Ministry’s strategic road map, and a sneak peek of the upcoming publication.

Although the event included a thoughtful moment acknowledging the Honourable Minister’s upcoming birthday, the focus remained on the urgent mission ahead.

“This is not just a moment it’s a movement. A Nigeria where women and girls thrive is within reach but it requires collective action. It is WOMAN O’CLOCK, and the time is now,” the Minister concluded.

