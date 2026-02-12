Stakeholders Demand Proof As Minister Claims 60% Completion Of Target Fibre Project

A bold declaration of progress on Nigeria’s critical national broadband infrastructure has ignited calls for transparency and verifiable data from key industry players.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, announced that 60 per cent of the work on the ambitious 90,000-kilometre national fibre-optic cable project was now complete.

However, this claim has been met with immediate and unified demands from stakeholders for tangible evidence and a comprehensive, independent audit. Tijani, revisiting the grand vision first unveiled in August 2025, framed the project as an indispensable pillar for national inclusion and future economic prosperity.

During a public address, he positioned this digital highway as foundational to President Bola Tinubu’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy, arguing it would enable transformative digital access for remote students, unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs, and integrate underserved communities into the national fabric.

“When I talk about the fact that we will connect 90,000 kilometres of fibre, it’s not just a dream. I’ve actually done 60 percent of that work,” Tijani stated with confidence. He further asserted that funding for the entire initiative has been secured, adding, “so if I talk to you today, I can boldly say that I’ve done the bulk of the work for whoever is going to become the minister.”

Despite the minister’s optimistic tone, his pronouncement has been met with cautious skepticism from the very sector the project is designed to serve. Telecoms operators and industry analysts have issued a charge for the ministry to publicly demonstrate and verify the claimed 60% deployment achievement.

Stakeholders are insisting on a state-by-state breakdown of the deployed fibre infrastructure as they seek detailed documentation on completed routes, the operational status of laid cables, and clarity on the entities, whether government agencies or private contractors— responsible for the rollout.

“Announcements of percentages are welcome, but the industry runs on verifiable data,” cautioned a representative of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). This sentiment was echoed by Comrade Adede John-Williams, President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), who stressed the need for precise definitions.

He said: “We need a transparent audit to understand what ‘done’ means. Is it cables laid, lit, or fully operational and connected to the backbone? This clarity is crucial for planning our own complementary investments and infrastructure.”

The minister’s address also outlined a broader strategic vision, highlighting plans to complement terrestrial fibre with space-based assets. He revealed that Nigeria had secured approval to procure two new communications satellites, aimed at delivering connectivity to the nation’s most remote and geographically challenging areas.

Amid this push for expansive infrastructure, Tijani emphasised the government’s parallel focus on building a trustworthy digital ecosystem.

He cited the evolving, strengthened role of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) as pivotal to ensuring that data privacy and security form the bedrock of the nation’s digital transformation.

The industry’s call for the ministry to move beyond bold pronouncements and provide measurable, auditable proof underscores a fundamental gap between political vision and ground-level verification.

As Nigeria stakes its economic future on this digital framework, stakeholders insist that the fibres meant to weave the nation together must be as visible and accountable in reality as they are in ministerial speeches. The credibility of the entire project may well depend on the transparency of the next steps.