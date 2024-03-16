Stakeholders Deepen Collaboration On Africa’s DeepTech Ecosystem

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has called on the public and private sectors to strengthen innovation and emerging technology policies to create an enabling environment for Africa’s innovation growth for sustainable economic development.

Abdullahi, made the call at a two-day workshop organised by a non-governmental organization “AfriLabs in collaboration with Intel, to propel growth and innovation in Nigeria’s DeepTech ecosystem.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration to exchange ideas, challenges and experiences and said Nigeria as a nation was one of digital empowerment, innovation-driven prosperity, and inclusive economic growth fostered by technology.

According to him “At NITDA, we firmly believe that no single entity can navigate this landscape alone as collective effort has become imperative.

He explained that Africa with its abundant talent and youthful population was expected to play a significant role in driving innovation in the African continent.

In a remark, the Executive Director of a non-governmental organization “AfriLabs”, Anna Ekeledo, said that the workshop was designed to provide a platform for meaningful engagement, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, laying the groundwork for future innovation and growth across Africa.”

She stressed the need to bridge the disconnect between policymaking and evidence-based research to obtain better innovation outputs.

Mrs Ekeledo reiterated the commitment of Africa’s DeepTech community to continue to embark on a path of growth, resilience, and boundless possibilities.

The event brought together participants from diverse backgrounds including government officials, industry experts, startups, developers, and ecosystem stakeholders.

They convened to explore the challenges, opportunities, and prospects of DeepTech in Africa, as well as to underscore the importance of community-building and collaboration in nurturing Africa’s burgeoning DeepTech ecosystem.