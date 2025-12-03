Stakeholders Decry Weak Regulation In N3.3trn Logistics Sector

Stakeholders and policy makers in the logistics business have said that many logistics firms had collapsed due to poor operating conditions and weak regulatory framework.

They stressed the need for wider Public Private Partnership (PPP) participation to boost over $60 billion logistics capacity beyond coastal ports nationwide.

They advised the Federal Government to harness the nation’s opportunities in the logistics sector to drive wealth creation and jobs.

At the CLMI International Conference and Investiture 2025 held in Lagos, the stakeholders noted that the industry had immense potential if given proper regulatory attention and government backing, emphasising the underused role of courier, logistics, transport, and management in economic growth.

The Chairman, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Senator Adebayo Adeyeye, said that over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s international trade remained maritime based. Adeyeye, represented by Mr Bosun Oladele, a director at NPA added that logistics had become the new frontier of wealth creation and national competitiveness.

Adeyeye said entrepreneurs powered the logistics ecosystem, while the NPA was driving port digitisation and e-Customs integration to cut delays. He cited infrastructure modernisation, better access routes, and deeper channels for larger vessels as key areas under the current reforms.

He called on banks to design specialised financing for the maritime and logistics sectors and urged universities to improve logistics education.

Also the Chairman, Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), Prof. Simon Emeje said that the industry with a global capacity of not less than $60 billion in market value had a market value of not less than N3.5 trillion in Nigeria.

He noted that a fully optimised logistics sector could generate not less than 50 per cent of the annual budget of any country, including Nigeria. Emeje lamented that many logistics firms had collapsed due to poor operating conditions and a weak regulatory framework that still merged regulation with operations.

He described the arrangement as not professionally acceptable and called for urgent reform of government policies guiding the sector. Emeje stressed that recent United States tariffs on AGOA products should push African nations to look inward and strengthen local value creation.

Also, the chairman noted that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was a major opportunity for intra-African expansion and industry growth.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Aliyu Bilbis, said that the logistics had become the backbone of Nigeria’s industrial development and job creation prospects, saying that the sector was worth about N25 trillion and currently contributed at least 4.5 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

Bilbis said that the logistics, trade, and distribution were being reshaped by digital tools that improved productivity and delivery efficiency. He urged government to prioritise the sector because of its central role in enterprise development and national security.

Recall that the Chairman, Governing Council of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Prof A.G Sumaila has said that the logistics industry played an essential role in the economic framework of a nation, with its impact on GDP being considerable.

According to him, assessing the GDP contribution of the transport and logistics sector within Nigeria’s informal economy necessitates a thorough and methodological research strategy, taking into account the distinctive features of the Nigerian economy and the positive implications of the environmental factors such as COVID-19.

Sumaila explained that the logistics industry was essential for stimulating economic activities and facilitating trade, thereby serving as a vital contributor to a nation’s GDP.

He noted the sector included various elements such as transportation, warehousing, logistics management, and other associated services. He stressed that the performance and effectiveness of logistics operations could significantly influence a nation’s economic outcome.

His explained: “The significance of the logistics sector in relation to GDP has been extensively documented across different economies. “For instance, research indicates that the efficiency of logistics can have a favourable effect on the economic growth of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations.”