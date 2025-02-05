Stakeholders Decry Vote Buying, Say Its Threat To Democracy

Share

Vote buying is a threat to democracy in Nigeria and all hands must be on deck to fight against it in order to have a better Nigeria.

These were the submissions of the participants at the Annual Stakeholders’ Workshop organized by the Osun State Chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), held in Osogbo Osun State capital.

The workshop is organized as part of the presentations towards the coming local Government election slated for Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Speaking on the danger of vote buying on Nigeria’s democracy, the guest lecturer from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Segun Odewole, decried the alarming extent to which some desperate politicians prioritise buying of votes over engaging in meaningful campaigns.

Odewole said democracy is not just about voting- it’s about making informed and free choices, saying, “If we truly want a better Nigeria we must stop trading our future for temporary gain”.

“To voters, I say: Your vote is your voice. Do not sell it. To INEC and law enforcement agencies, I say: Do your job. Enforce the law without fear or favour.

Speaking, the IPAC Chairman in Osun, Victor Akande, said the essence of the workshop was to find a way forward for Nigerian democracy.

He said: “We are here today for a workshop to ensure a way forward for our democracy. We discussed two issues namely violence and vote-buying which are affecting our democracy.

“As political parties, we need to come together to see the way forward in order to tackle these two issues that have caused a lot of problems for our political system.

“Ahead of the local government election, I advise all political parties to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid issues that can cause chaos in our political system that can threaten the unity of the state.”

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State, Dr Mutiu Agboke commended members of IPAC for coming together and speaking in one voice against violence and vote-buying.

Agboke who harped on the reasons for politicians to eschew any act capable of causing violence, said violence is one of the cankerworms that is bedevilling the success of elections in Nigeria.

He said: “We appreciate the initiative by the leadership of IPAC. It is very rare for you to see them as politicians coming up with this kind of workshop with a view to talking to themselves, particularly on issues that are affecting the election and electioneering process.

“I am very glad that they are the ones calling us to talk about vote-buying and talk about the tendency to be violent during the election”.

