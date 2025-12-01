New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
Stakeholders Decry Rising Drug Prices For Diabetes Care

Health advocates in Bauchi have raised fresh concerns over the rising cost of diabetes medication, warning that the trend is worsening access to treatment for thousands of patients across the state.

Their warning came during activities marking the 2025 World Diabetes Day, where community leaders, nutrition experts and civil society groups called for urgent government intervention to prevent a deepening public-health crisis.

At a road walk that began at the Emir’s Palace and ended at the Government House, speakers noted that the high cost of essential drugs continues to push many diabetics into financial distress.

Representing the Emir of Bauchi, Galadiman Bauchi Surveyor Ibrahim Saidu Jahun said the current pricing situation is “unsustainable” and urged federal and state authorities to place diabetes medication on the subsidised drug list.

