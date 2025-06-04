Stakeholders Decry 1% Female Slot In 857,540 Executive Seafarer Jobs

Share

As women account for just 2 per cent of the world’s 1.9 million seafarers and less than 1 per cent or 8,575 of the 857,540 executive roles, stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime industry have called for urgent and measurable reforms to improve female participation and leadership in the sector.

They noted that the industry was at a critical crossroads that demands intentional inclusivity.

Findings revealed that the worldwide population of seafarers serving on internationally trading merchant ships is estimated at 1.89 million, of which 857,540 are officers and 1.04 million are ratings.

At the fourth Women in Maritime and Shipping Conference organised by the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) in Lagos, with the theme: “Charting New Waters: Women Steering Progress in Maritime and Shipping,” they called on the industry to break down structural barriers and urged women in maritime to lead with passion and inspire the younger generation.

The President of the NCS, Mr. Aminu Umar noted that the tides were shifting, saying that the sector must rise to the occasion by making room for women not only as participants but as powerful drivers of innovation, leadership and sustainable development.

He stressed that this year’s conference theme reflects a shared determination to reimagine the maritime sector with women at the helm of progress from ships and ports to boardrooms and policy frameworks.

Also, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Mobereola affirmed agency’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender inclusion and empowering women to take on leadership roles within the maritime space.

He stressed that the agency recognises a diverse workforce as essential for driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Mobereola explained that the sector must continue to foster an environment that encourages inclusivity, diversity and equal opportunities for all in order to enable economic growth and development, acknowledging the support from the NCS and other stakeholders.

He explained that collaboration has been instrumental in pushing forward key reforms and initiatives that support women in the industry.

Also, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Women in Maritime and Energy Awards Initiative, Dr. Chizoba Anyika, declared that while the presence of women in maritime had historically been under-recognised, they have long played vital roles, repairing engines, training seafarers, leading negotiations and managing ports.

She challenged the sector to ask itself not whether women can lead, but whether it is ready to be led toward real progress. Anyika decried the low female representation in maritime, citing that women account for just 2 per cent of the world’s seafarers and less than 1 per cent of executive roles, with Africa trailing behind.

She emphasised that real transformation requires more than symbolism or tokenismit requires educational reforms, investments, policy interventions, and a total redesign of the structural pathways that lead to leadership.

According to her, the maritime industry must begin to think of visibility, safety, and support from the perspective of women.

She called for the establishment of gender-sensitive training institutions, harassment-free workspaces, inclusive offshore policies, and procurement processes that prioritise women-led enterprises.

She insisted that progress is not about putting women on panels once a year, but about committing to bold, long-term investments and systemic reforms.

She called for gender-focused maritime investment funds, public-private partnerships, and angel investor networks targeted at lifting the ceiling on what is possible for women in the maritime and energy sectors, saying that without deliberate action, the sector risks stagnation and the loss of enormous potential.

