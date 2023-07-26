Stakeholders Commend Soludo Over Made In Anambra Export Pre-Launch

…Calls For Synergy With The Private Sector

The pre-launch for the commencement of the made in Anambra export project was on Wednesday convened by the commissioner for Industry, Hon. Udechukwu Christian, at government house Awka, Anambra state.

The pre-launch was aimed at starting a campaign, for some of the leading industries in Anambra to begin strategic export into the 54 African countries, where local manufacturers in the state will be encouraged to key into the policy, which will enable them to export freely into Africa and beyond.

In his keynote address at the event, the commissioner for industry, Hon. Udechukwu, stated that the era of just producing locally without taking into consideration the need to expand will soon be history, as the Government of Prof Charles Soludo has made frantic efforts to develop the industrial sector in the state, to ensure that manufacturers from Anambra enjoy the benefits therein in the large African market, which is being supported by some banks and development financial institution. ” We are working with some banks and development finance Institutions to ensure we create the structure that will enable them to export seamlessly into the African free trade area, which has a market of about 1.2 billion people and valued at about $3.4 trillion”

“We want Anambra and Nigeria to get a share of that market. We believe that if we start now, that we will be ahead of the game, following the footsteps of our banks that have already expanded beyond Africa”. He said.

He, therefore, tasked the industries in the state to key into the policy of the state government, as most commercial banks in the country have already keyed into the program because of the enormous benefits inherent in the program, which he said is geared towards exporting Anambra brands to the world.

In the same vein, the President of Anambra Chambers of Commerce, and CEO of PAXS Pharmacy, Pharm Uche Akpakama, commended the Government of Prof Charles Soludo for such wonderful innovation, which to him, will be the best thing to happen to Anambra when actualized.

He stressed that “Anambra used to be the industrial and commercial hub of the southeast, but it’s unfortunate that if you walk around the market today, the people are sleeping while some are idling away their time, because of so many constraints, but I thank God that the government of Prof Charles Soludo is adopting this innovation through the ministry of industry to revive manufacturing in the state.

He further stressed that if this lofty idea was implemented that it will revive trade and commerce, but however tasked the Government to see how small and medium-scale industries can be empowered to effectively produce what can meet International standards, aside from the export of only raw material which has not added much value to the country.

Adding her voice, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the wife of Sir Daniel Chukwudozie (Dozzy Oil) and a top-notch entrepreneur and the president of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), in Anambra state, commended the organizers of the Pre-launch for their innovation in making sure that industrialists from Anambra tapped into the over $3.4 trillion of the African market, a feat that has never been happened in the history of Anambra state.

She said, “Better days await Ndi Anambra, as the governor has championed the economic development of Anambra, imagine how he has turned out to be our Chief marketing officer, making sure that made-in-Anambra products get the deserved boast at national, regional, and International fora.”

She, therefore, tasked fellow entrepreneurs and industrialists to key into the policy of the state government towards ensuring that Anambra takes its pride of place in the comity of nations towards a prosperous Homeland.

However, the pre-launch saved as a lunch pad for industrialists, captains of industry, Banks, Presidents of the several Chambers of Commerce in Anambra, and stakeholders in the sector, who interacted with the Ministry of Industry, on how to drive the policy, towards achieving the desired result of making Anambra state, the hub of commerce and Industry which it has been known for in the past”, she concludes.