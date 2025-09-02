Stakeholders: Charting Path For Gas Devt Amid Varied Interests

Experts in the oil and gas sector have identified gas as a key stimulant for economic growth, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, has said there is a lot of conversations on gas pricing, global competition that is there, and how to ensure that the policies that the country has are stabilized and improved to attract additional financing.

He stated that one other critical area that is hardly talked about, which is left to individuals to work on, is execution capacity. He decried that the capacity of contractors, and people that will do the upstream, and the midstream was very limited.

According to him, quite a number of these major contractors from upstream to midstream are not so much in the country. He added that the operators were struggling. He spoke during a webinar with the theme: “Catalysing Investment for Nigeria’s Upstream Gas Sector: Opportunities, Challenges, and Global Trends.” “How do we enhance the execution capacity and attract those contracting companies and service companies that can help to deliver the agenda is a big topic on my mind.

The second topic that we don’t talk about often enough is the human capital to realize and grow the production to achieve the ambitions that have been clearly stated by President Bola Tinubu in terms of overall gas growth and industrialization. “The development of human capital and the technical capacity from upstream to midstream to marketing is also an area that we need to throw lights on because these are areas that can help.

A lot of the other comments around pricing, partnerships, and all of that we’ve talked about, but I will also talk about two key strategic areas that I think can also help us. In addition to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), we need to continue to target specific frameworks that will enable critical projects.

“There are still areas that we need to close some gaps, but rather than make this generic, it should be targeted incentives. Incentives come in different ways. Sometimes it’s fiscal incentives. Sometimes it’s incentives that are around enabling environments for the investors to be able to do what they want to do effectively and efficiently. So, we should not be generic.

“Let’s take each project and allow that we have a conversation on how to make them robust and how to attract investment in them.” He added: “At NNPC, we have continued to push the agenda. It’s collaborations and partnerships.

One of the things that have made it very difficult for us to move at the pace that Nigeria has the capacity to move is that we are all individually doing our own thing. It’s good in itself. That’s the demonstration of interest. “But the partnerships will achieve more Let me give a couple of examples. We need a campaign of drilling that allows a drilling rig to serve three, four, five contractors. Five to ten years of drilling program.

What that does is that it attracts big investment, big service companies, but it also lowers the cost significantly to produce this gas that we’re talking about. If we continue to work in isolation, we will not get the economy of scale. That’s one critical area of investment, of collaboration that we need to drive.

When it comes to projects, what has made it difficult to move at the speed that we deserve to move on is continuity of projects. What has happened in the past, we have three, four, five, six FIDs back-toback. So when contractors come in, big contractors come in, they have a line of sight.

“So they put their fabrication yards and you can have jobs continuing. What has happened is having this individual project meant that once the project stopped, the people had to pack up. The manpower, the people they have trained, infrastructure they have put in place, there’s no continuity.

This is an area of partnerships, of working together where we can enable the individual investments and also enable lowering of costs, but also accelerate the overall programme.” Partnership Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit, Jim Swartz, said that Chevron’s partnership with the government and the NNPC Ltd was critical.

He said Chevron had a very supportive joint venture partner with NNPC Ltd and that the government has been providing a good environment, which, he said, has been important. He stated that there was the need for investor confidence for Nigeria to attract investment. He stated that looking at a global portfolio of where people can invest, there are competitive costs and the investor’s schedule.

According to him, the risk of delivering that is lower. Swartz said: “It’s this global view that we take from an international perspective. How does it stack up with other parts of the world? I think, certainly, the chutes are there to do that. It starts with policy.

It starts with sustained policy. It also then continues with the supportive nature. Other concerns are around how to reduce costs and how to reduce cycle time?” He said that at the end of the day, those are, to him, one of the key things that will unlock the gas in Nigeria.

He added: “You’ve got a two-fold piece. One is: Build out the internal infrastructure. For us, the EscravoLagos pipeline system is critical. There’s one line. NGIC’s got plans to build a second one. We’ve got midline compression.

Those are part of the ‘Decade of Gas’, which are critical to unlock an additional capacity to literally keep the lights on in much of Nigeria, and supply other sources for the long-term, as well as enable the oil production that provides revenue. The other piece, then, is how you develop new resources.

I really think it is one of these where there is the certainty that you can invest, you’re going to get the returns in the time frame you think you’re going to get them and the risk is minimized. “We really look at it through that perspective. We are in many ways, agnostic to how we do that, but it comes down to what’s my return, what’s my risk, and what’s my range of costs and schedule to actually get that.

We know that big gas projects can blow out, and they can really eat up your returns, or if your schedule drags on, can really undermine it. Those are some of the thoughts, at least from a Chevron perspective, that we look to put our investment to work and look for a high likelihood of returns, especially when it comes to gas projects, to enable delivery.

Contractual obligations

Board Chairman, Renaissance, Dr Layi Fatona, stated that Renaissance is to deepen domestic gas supply and claimed that Renaissance within its short period of operation had kept its promise of ensuring delivery of gas. He said: “For the first time in the last five years, not only have we been able to up production of gas, but we have met targeted contractual volumes that we have promised to deliver to the Bonny and LNG, which means that we’re not just focusing on our ability to make sure that we deliver on gas promises to international commitments.

But also, we are getting ourselves very ready to be also a very strong supporter in the delivery of gas to the domestic front once the Ajaokuta-KadunaKanod (AKK), and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline (OB3) come alive. We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve seen so much talk and action towards elimination of gasflaring. Renaissance is deeply committed to partner with as many domestic operators. Because of the footprint that we have, both in the east and the west, and in the coastal swamp, where gas flaring is still an issue, we have very open minds as to how we’re going to collaborate with these new indigenous optics who will take gas that is flared and bring this to good value. “We have seen methane abatement as a revenue stream. We are committed to that.

We have smallscale LGGs, CNGs, from clear sites. We’re going to really, really deepen our commitment to supporting all this.” Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Komolafe, represented by Director of Gas Utilization, NUPRC, Engineer Janice Anyanwu, said the commission was leveraging its digital platforms with defined service level agreement to address issues of timely approval. He added that most of its processes and approval systems have been automated.

He said that on those platforms, there are just short interferences with humans, adding that it has eliminated the factor of arbitrariness in approval processes. According to him, one is a digital platform that the commission has for approval processing and applications.

He also said that in terms of the sanctity of contracts, under the PIA, the commission had reinforced transparent metering and reporting frameworks. According to him, what this does is that it ensures that gas volumes, payments, and obligations are traceable and enforceable across the entire value chain, and thereby reducing disputes. He stated that this builds confidence in long-term contracts.

Komolafe said: “On the issue of legacy power debt, I would like to say that the Commission is playing a critical role in conjunction with other stakeholders. One of the solutions that have been discussed is the extinguishment of the legacy debt through royalty credits. You might note that most of the companies that are owed, they are gas producers, they pay royalties on gas.

“So, some of the discussions have been, can such debts be extinguished on the basis of royalty credits that they have? So, the Commission is providing guidance to the authorities, both to the Decade of Gas to the Honorable Minister, on how such a mechanism can be implemented in a manner that is not going to disrupt the industry or even the revenue flow to the government.

“So, being the entity that is charged with assessment of royalty, also assessment of production, we provide the necessary data and the necessary guidance to address those issues relating to royalty payment and the extinguishment of the gas-to-power debt through royalty payment.”

Revenue streams

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, claimed that there had been gas commercialisation & flare reduction as the ministry had advanced gas flare commercialization programmes, encouraged investors to monetize flared gas, reduced emissions, and created new revenue streams.

He also said the ministry had expanded access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), launched the LPG Penetration Programme and initiated the distribution of gas cylinders to households across multiple zones.

According to him, this initiative alone is targeting the conversion of 250,000 homes to clean cooking gas over the next decade. He stated that the ministry, working closely with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), secured Presidential approval for the settlement of arrears owed to gas producers and thereby enhanced investor confidence.

He added that the ministry also oversaw the circulation of Network Code Revision 1, which provides a clear framework for open access and transparency in our pipeline systems. The minister said tangible progress had been made on strategic projects such as the Brass Fertilizer Project, which, he said, is set to unlock new value chains in fertilizers and petrochemicals, with key agreements scheduled for conclusion this year.

According to him, Nigeria has deepened gas cooperation with regional partners, including collaboration with Equatorial Guinea, while also engaging the United States, Europe, and Asia to position Nigerian gas as a reliable source of energy security in today’s volatile global market.

He stated that by promoting gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel, the ministry has advanced the integration of gas into the nation’s energy mix, reduced reliance on diesel and heavy fuel oil in power generation and industries, and aligned with global decarbonization efforts.

He also said that as Chairman of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Council, and Co-Chairman of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Governing Council, he has worked with stakeholders to improve transparency, efficiency, and local content participation in the gas sector.

Last Line

Ekpo said: “These achievements reflect our collective efforts to transform Nigeria’s gas sector into a catalyst for industrialization, cleaner energy, job creation, and national prosperity. But they are also stepping stones, because the task ahead is greater.

“This Webinar is therefore more than a commemoration—it is a call to action. Together with the government, investors, financiers, regulators, and civil society, we must chart pathways that ensure Nigeria’s upstream gas sector not only meets domestic needs but also positions our country as a global gas powerhouse.”