Stakeholders Chart ESG’s Relevance To Nigeria’s Economy

Industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders in the country have maintained that exploring ideal Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) will unlock the much needed foreign direct investment (FDI) and open up Nigerian businesses to greater heights.

The speakers included Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Ayotola Jagun, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary at Oando Plc, Emeka Oparah, Chief Communications Officer at Airtel Africa Plc, and Benson Adenuga, Country Director, British International Investment.

They provided valuable perspectives on the integration of ESG principles into business strategies with the aim to catalyse Nigeria’s business development.

While speaking on the sustainable futures Africa event, hosted by Hudson Sandler in collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact Nigeria, in Lagos, yesterday, Nwokolo explained that the exploration of ESG practice in the African continent would evolve business landscape that will bring about transformation and resonate the continent’s future generations.