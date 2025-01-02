Stakeholders Charge Telcos To Improve Service Quality In 2025

Share

A mid growing demands for reliable connectivity in Nigeria’s digital economy, stakeholders have urged telecommunication companies to prioritise robust and inclusive services.

holders including industry leaders, government officials, and consumer advocates emphasised the urgent need for improved telecoms infrastructure and service delivery across the country.

They expressed concerns over frequent network disruptions, slow internet speeds, and limited rural connectivity, which continue to hamper businesses and individual users.

President of the Nigerian Digital Economy Forum, Dr. Adewale Yusuf, highlighted the critical role of telcos in fostering economic development. He said: “Telecommunication is the backbone of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Yet, inadequate services and poor infrastructure have created barriers to growth, innovation, and digital inclusion.”

He noted the increasing reliance on digital platforms for education, e-commerce, healthcare, and financial services, stressing that the current state of telecom services was insufficient to meet the demands of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the national President of The Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Prince Sins Bile – sanmi, who claimed that telecoms operators have not been doing well in their services, warned that the subscribers would not condone low quality of services on 2025.

He emphasised that subscribers must get value for their money even they pay kobo for the services.

He urged telecoms operators to invest heavily in expanding network coverage, particularly in underserved rural areas, saying this would enable greater access to digital resources and bridge the digital divide.

Companies were encouraged to implement advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve network stability and speed.

Addressing the high cost of data and call tariffs, Bilesanmi called for more affordable pricing models to ensure inclusivity, especially for low-income earners.

He said the telcos must engage and enlighten the subscribers before reviewing their tariffs. “We are advocating for quality services and that we are not going to compromise in 2025. The telecom operators in Nigeria have failed us and we won’t take that this year.

They are agitating for tariff increase whereas we don’t get value for what we pay for. If they want to review their tariffs, they must first improve their services and then engage us for every stakeholder to reach an agreement on the amount,” he said.

With increasing online activities, stakeholders emphasised the need for telcos to adopt robust cybersecurity measures to protect users from digital threats.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged to work closely with telcos to ensure compliance with service quality benchmarks.

The agency reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving telecom sector. NCC said: “We are committed to creating a conducive environment for telecom operators to thrive.

However, we will not hesitate to impose penalties on companies that fail to meet the standards expected by Nigerians.” Stakeholders agreed that collaboration between telcos, regulators, and the government was essential to ensure a future where every Nigerian could access reliable and affordable connectivity.

With these commitments, there is hope that the telecommunications sector in Nigeria will rise to the occasion, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and development in 2025 and beyond.

