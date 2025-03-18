Stakeholders: Canvassing Improvement In Marginal Field Awards

Share

Experts and professionals have said it is needful to ensure improvement in the awards or the bidding process of marginal fields in Nigeria. They also said there must not be corruption and lack of strict adherence to rules and professionalism in the bidding process.

HEDA

Chairman, The Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, said the lack of due process and corruption that allegedly characterised the 2020/2021 marginal field bid were the focal issues addressed in HEDA’s current publication.

It also discussed the prevailing parlous conditions of the host communities and the continued marginalisation of the indigenous people of the Niger Delta region in the face of fear and concern over the likelihood of abandonment as a consequence of the divestment and decommissioning by international oil companies.

He spoke to New Telegraph on the sidelines of the public presentation of HEDA’s book titled: “Marginal fields’ awards, regulators’ independence, & environmental injustice: Paradox of beneficial ownership and the host communities.’

The HEDA boss said the challenge of legislation and regulatory frameworks in the Nigeria’s oil sector had, to a large extent, been shaped by the contexts of elite politics and unbridled corruption.

He noted that the 1956 discovery of oil by Shell-BP in Oloibiri in present day Bayelsa State set the stage for subsequent extractive activities in commercial scales across the oilrich Niger Delta region.

He added that the history of oil exploration and management of petroleum resources in Nigeria resonated with the challenges across sectors of the economy as well as the socio-political landscapes.

He said that Nigeria, the largest oil producer in Africa and the sixthlargest global exporter, presented the scenario of a country plagued by resource curse.

According to him, in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, the immediate environment of the host communities has been left devastated by decades of extractive activities carried out by oil multinationals.

He said decades of oil exploration had led to loss of livelihoods of the indigenous population who are also largely exposed to adversities of poor living conditions and exposure to diseases occasioned by frequent spills and gas flares.

He added that while oil wealth has led to the abysmal neglect of other critical sectors of the economy, the elite, however, exploited the gaps in regulatory frameworks as well as failure of policies in the sector to covet economic advantage; leading to culture of corruption which has become intensely entrenched in the society.

He alleged that ingrained in the self-serving intra-class politics of the elite is the divisive agenda of prioritising the interest of multinational oil companies and their local partners over and above the interest of the host communities.

According to him the publication is predicated on the outcomes of two separate investigations conducted by journalists which involved desk reviews and field investigation of the alleged regime of corruption in the award of oil licenses as well as issues relating to the impact of divestment, decommissioning and likely abandonment on the host communities.

Suraju said: “In effect, the host communities have been left prostrate in spite of the multi-billion dollar revenues generated in the over five decades of booming petrodollar economy marked by over 85 per cent export earnings and contribution of not less than 60 per cent revenue to the annual budget.

“It turned out that the predilection for intrigues and opacity that characterised award of oil licenses to beneficial owners as well as contract to major players in the upstream, midstream and downstream of oil and gas sectors also played out with the 2020/2021 marginal field round.

“This scenario is consistent with decades-long shortcomings associated with the awards of oil wells and contracts by successive governments owing to absence of transparency and accountability in regulatory process.

“The anomalies associated with contract awards and concessioning are however not without the failure of regulatory oversight by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) now the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd),the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) now Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and other subsidiaries.

“Therefore, the procedural abuse peculiar to the Nigerian oil and gas sectors rears its ugly head in the bidding process for2020/221 marginal field awards and largely undermined the cardinal objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) with consequences for the corporate integrity of Nigerian oil sector.

“The outcomes of the investigations are two separate reports:(i) Beneficial Ownership and Corruption in the 2020/2021 Marginal Field Awards in Nigeria.(ii)Divestment, Decommissioning and Abandonment as well as Impacts of Exploration on the Host Communities which substantially fed in into the contents of this publication.” He added: “The corrupt activities associated with beneficial owner

ship in the oil and gas sectors as evidenced in the award of marginal fields during the 2020/2021 bid round are examined while focus is also made on issues relating to divestment and decommissioning, leading to possible abandonment of assets, and the implications for the environments of host communities yet to be fully remediated following decades of devastation as a consequence of the extractive activities of International Oil Corporations (IOCs).

“2020/2021 marginal fields’ bid round was an exercise within the context of oil mining lease which revolves around concessioning, unincorporated joint ventures and production sharing contracts.

Beneficial ownership in the upstream sector is achievable through three modes of acquisitions: Oil Exploration License (OEL), Oil Prospecting License (OPL)and Oil Mining Lease (OML).

The oil and gas industry operates across three main sectors; namely: Upstream sector (for exploration and production);Midstream sector(for processing, storing, and transporting); Downstream sector(for distribution, marketing, and retailing).”

NEITI

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency (NEITI), Dr.Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said NEITI had actively engaged with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to promote transparent principles.

He also acknowledged NUPRC’s invitation to NEITI to monitor the process, adding that the agency has responded with enthusiasm and dedication.

He, however, said the agency’s role did not stop at mere observation, adding that it must ensure that the process aligns with international best practices of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

He said: “For NEITI, beneficial ownership transparency is not just about knowing who owns what. It is about protecting our nation’s resources from corruption, illicit financial flows, and mismanagement.

It is about safeguarding the rights of our host communities and ensuring that the benefits of resource extraction reach the people who deserve them the most. “We are making progress.

Our recent industry reports in the oil, gas, and mining sectors are up-to-date and have continued to shape public debate and inform government policies.

NEITI has also been instrumental in advocating for the implementation of beneficial ownership disclosure through the establishment of the beneficial ownership register.

This register has proven to be a vital tool in unmasking the real owners behind companies operating in Nigeria’s extractive sector. “However, we must do more.

As we intensify our efforts, we must also confront the harsh realities faced by host communities. Environmental degradation, pollution, and social injustice remain constant threats to the well-being of communities whose lands bear the brunt of extractive activities. “Transparency alone is not enough. It must be accompanied by social and environmental justice.

Host communities must be protected, compensated, and empowered to benefit meaningfully from the resources extracted from their land. Anything less would be a betrayal of their rights and dignity.”

Policy specialist Law & Policy Specialist in Energy, Extractive and Governance, Prof Dayo Ayoade, said it was imperative to address environmental injustice in the Niger Delta.

He stated that the environmental injustice in the Niger Delta people was a longstanding affair. Noting that since oil was discovered in Oloibiri in 1956, those communities have been under a lot of pressure, he said even in Oloibiri, there has not been a proper clean-up and decommissioning of the oil and gas equipment that was used to produce the initial wealth that this nation has enjoyed for 69 years.

Ayoade said: “That’s a big, big tragedy for all of us. Sometimes people believe because we live out – side Niger Delta, we don’t live where the impacts felt. It doesn’t concern us. It does concern us.

It’s a matter of humanity, it’s a matter of justice, it’s a matter of who we are as citizens of this great country. We all need to force the government to address the neglect, force the regulators to do their job, clean up the environment so that these people can be allowed to go back to their farming, go back to their fishing, and go back to a sustainable lifestyle, free of poverty.

“So our problem is not having a legal framework. Our problem is actually complying with the legal framework. When we comply with the legal framework, then there will be no problems.

“We have the issues of the marginal field rounds of 2020 to 2021, where we found that companies that were inactive on the CAC register were allowed to bid, and that’s not really acceptable. And these are the kind of problems we face because the rules are clear. It’s only companies that are paying tax.

“So if you’re a company that has not worked for three years and you don’t have tax clearance, then you should not be able to bid.

Yet these kind of companies were able to bid. If you’re not a Nigerian, because marginal fields are essentially for indigenous oil and gas companies, you are not eligible to bid yet a foreign name was found on the register of those who successfully bid for marginal field licences.

“So that whole problem of not following the rules, it’s not that we don’t have rules, it’s just that we do not follow the rules. And when the rules are not also followed, there is no one that will be punished. I think that’s where the problem is.

“The issues of more transparency, professionalism and openness in the bidding process have to do with the work of the NUPRC, which is the upstream regulator. The work of the regulator is to ensure that the rules of the game are followed.

“They’re the ones that issue the marginal fields’ guideline and they’re the ones that ensure that the rules are followed. But sometimes you’ll be sympathetic to those regulators because they have political masters. So the regulators must be independent.

“They must fight for their independence. Whether or not the NUPRC is independent enough, time will tell. But where individuals are appointed by their political masters, they will also be sacked by the political masters.

“And if they are sacked, there is no recompense. Nobody wants to be embarrassed out of a job, so people just keep quiet and they do what is wrong. And that’s where Nigeria has gone wrong in terms of poor energy governance.”

Transparency

But the Chairman of Vhelblerg, Bank Anthony Okoroafor, said the bid exercise was transparent. He said: “It was open to everybody, there was communication established with everybody and they did their own work very well.”

A report by the then Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) stated that the agency estimated that Nigeria would produce additional 100 million barrels of crude oil from the 57 fields, in the coming years.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Abuja, the then DPR Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Auwalu Sarki, said the fields would boost Nigeria’s daily oil production capacity beyond the current three million barrels per day.

He explained that after undergoing lengthy and vigorous process, 161 companies were shortlisted as potential awardees out of which 50 percent met all conditions.

He promised that the department would not abandon the companies after the award but would work with them to ensure immediate development and attainment of first oil in record time.

He said: “The journey began exactly one year ago, 1stJune 2020 with the launching of the Bid round registration portal. The portal eased the registration and application process and ensured a transparent exercise. It also provided the platform for the virtual data room.

“It is important to state that the industry-enabled National Data Repository (NDR) provided all the requisite technical and logistics support for the successful conduct of the exercise.”

He said DPR would ensure that the indigenous companies faced minimal challenges from the international oil companies, the original lease owners for the fields.

He explained that the challenges that hindered the attainment of full development of the last marginal fields award had been considered and tackled. He pointed out that of the 24 fields awarded in 2003, 11 fields remained undeveloped locking in over 40 million barrels of oil.

He said: “With the lessons of the previous exercise we want to refocus, change the approach, we have developed strategy to ensure you (the companies) and the awarded fields achieve early development.”

ICPC

Chairman, The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), represented by Lagos Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr. Chukwurah Alexander, said the fight against corruption is not a one-man show but a collective responsibility.

He said: “When we talk about this issue of extractive industry in Nigeria, it’s a common knowledge that the whole process is shrouded in an opaque system. And the system that is not transparent cannot be accountable.

And if it’s not accountable, it will be fraught with a lot of corruption. “Nigeria is one of the most blessed countries in the world. Why are we here? We are here because we have all collectively refused or failed to do our responsibilities.

Remember that it’s a statutory duty of every citizen to report every corrupt practice to the United States relevant authority.

“Remember that the legislative sector of our economy is a microcosm of a macroNigeria. You can’t sow rice and reap beans. A system that promotes, protects, and professes stealing, wealth is a medication.

You cannot get the best out of it. So, on behalf of my chairman, I don’t want to bore you with monastery rhetoric. “What is responsible for Nigeria’s status as the state of the nation of Nigeria, is essentially corruption.

And that has made the dream of Nigeria to become an industrialized nation, or a politically stable polity, a mirage. “

Compliance

Executive Secretary, HEDA, Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu urged the government to stick with its own best policy, adding that it is obvious that there are laws in the country.

According to him, the laws are not necessarily the most effective, but at least if complied with, they can help to protect the nation in terms of not having revenue loss.

He stated that they could help to protect the environment and the interests of host communities. He added that it would also make the process, the business environment competitive and open and make the playing field flat for everyone to compete.

Last Line

Arigbabu said: “So we need government to comply. We need agencies such as CAC for instance. We need anti-corruption agencies.

Especially regulatory agencies like NUPRC, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) etc We need them to rise up to the occasion, To do their duties.

“Because this nation is losing a lot of revenue that could be saved. We don’t have business going aboard if we are able to mop up the appropriate royalties and taxes and commissions.”

