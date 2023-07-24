Stakeholders Call On State Govts To Control $700m World Bank Water Scheme

Stakeholders have called on all states to benefit from the $700 million World Bank-supported Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme to show political commitment to the project’s sustainability.

This request was made at the meeting organised by the Bread of Life Development Foundation and other stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector.

Speaking on environmental and social safeguards for the SURWASH initiative on Monday in Abuja, Mr Abdulhamid Gwaram, the National Programme Coordinator for the scheme said the seven participating states are Plateau, Imo, Katsina, Gombe, Ekiti, and Gombe.

READ ALSO:

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Federal Government has secured $700 million in funding from the World Bank to guarantee that all of its citizens have access to WASH services that are managed sustainably.

Gwaram said that the Program-for-Results (PforR) strategy ensured that the emphasis was on results and having an influence on people’s lives.

He asserts that the primary issue is the persistent idea that project offices should handle all programming, which lessens the potential influence.

“We are calling on states and implementing agencies to show more commitment by driving this programme.