Stakeholders Call For Urgent Restructuring Of Agric Sector

Following the lull and stunted growth in agric sector development in Kwara State, industry experts and key stakeholders have called for immediate restructuring of the state’s agric sector architecture in a bid to address the salient challenges and ensure a prosperous future for the state.

This was the outcome of farmers’ town hall meeting and opinions of industry experts, who have identified key areas where stakeholders including the Kwara State Government must improve to help its citizens cushion the increasing inflation and fuel subsidy removal in the state held in Ilorin, Kwara state capital recently.

While sharing the communiqué with New Telegraph recently, the Executive Chairman, Kwara Agriculture Network, Al-Mustapha Ibrahim, said that the current state of the agric industry in the state was disheartening despite the numerous efforts of the state government under the leadership of H.E Abdul-Rahman AbdulRazaq, was doing to promote inclusive agric sector development.

In particular, Ibrahim maintained stakeholders were not seeing the growth and development that are needed to sustain the state’s economy and feed the Kwarans population. According to him, key areas identified by the industry experts and stakeholders in the communiqué, included issues associated with government bureaucracy, lack of innovations, poor funding of the sector, poor mechanization, poor access to farm inputs, especially quality seeds and fertiliser and low access to processing and value addition facilities are key issues that should be addressed urgently.

In addition, he noted that food security in the state is further threatened by soil degradation, ongoing flooding in some parts of the state, and problem of climate change.He, however, stated that the current state of agriculture had proven to be ineffective in addressing the needs of farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, emphasising, “as a result, we are calling for a repositioning of the sector to better serve the agricultural community and ensure the long-term success of the industry.”

Speaking on the challenges facing agriculture in Kwara state, the Executive Chairman, Kwara Agriculture Network listed the challenges as security threat, inadequate funding resulting in limited capacity to implement programs and agricultural initiatives, lack of maintenance for agricultural machineries, such as, tractors, bulldozers, sprayers etc, high prices of poultry feed resulting in non-profitable ventures, outdated technology and processes leading to inefficiencies and delays in decision-making, and, political interferences for several agricultural interventions and schemes.

While touching on the solutions in the communiqué, the agric expert observed that there was need to increase funding, especially through provision of resources for irrigation for all-year round farming, create, update, and utilise an up-to-date farmer data base which will be used as the sole basis for government agricultural interventions, partner with CSOs/NGOs in the distribution of grains and fertilizers to famers to accommodate farmers in rural and suburban region of the state, partner with research institution to provide a lasting solution to increasing prices of poultry feed.

On the recommendations in the communiqué, Ibrahim affirmed that based on the farmers’ town hall meeting and experts’ opinions, the following recommendations are put forward: •That the Kwara state Government under the Leadership of His Excellency, Governor Ab- dulRahman AbdulRazaq set up a task force on restructuring of the agricultural sector with a timeline of one month.

•That the Kwara state Government consider the establishment of the “Kwara state Agribusiness Development Agency,” with the mandate of improving performance of small scale agribusinesses across value chains by providing loans in form of farm inputs to ease farming operations of smallholder farmers. The agency will also be saddled with land clearing (a major hurdle of large scale commercial farmers) and farmland cultivation including irrigation and land reclamation amongst many other responsibilities.

•That the Kwara state Government set up a State Working Committee (SWC) that will comprise of technocrats, industry experts, traditional heads and representatives of farmers’ group with the mandate to coordinate the implementation of the Federal Government’s proposed Agricultural intervention plan.

•Finally, restructuring the agri- cultural sector will ultimately benefit consumers by improving the quality, availability, and affordability of locally grown produce. By supporting small and mid-sized farmers, we can pro- mote diversity in the marketplace and reduce reliance on imported goods. This will also help to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth in rural communities.