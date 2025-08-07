Stakeholders Call for Urgent Action to Tackle Rising NCDS in Nigeria

Health experts and development professionals have raised concern over the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, calling for a more coordinated national response to tackle the crisis. The call was made on Thursday at a high-level discourse on addressing the burden of NCDs and diet-related diseases in Nigeria, held in Lagos and organised by the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) in partnership with the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), and other stakeholders.

The event, themed “Addressing the Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs/ACDs) in Nigeria: The Role of the Media, Policy Makers, and Multisectoral Action,” brought together media professionals, public health experts, and civil society actors to examine the rising threat of NCDs such as diabetes, cancer, and hypertension — and the policy and behavioural shifts required to address them. In the keynote session, a Public health Analyst Dr. Ajibola Arewa identified poor diets, physical inactivity, alcohol abuse, and tobacco use as major contributors to the rise of NCDs in the country.

He noted that sugar, while often targeted, is only part of the problem. “Nigeria’s average sugar intake is lower than countries like the United States (U.S) or the United Kingdom (U.K), yet NCDs are on the rise here. That tells us the problem is more complex — it’s about lifestyle, not just sugar,” Dr. Arewa said. He stressed the need for improved public education, especially in rural areas where many families survive on mostly carbohydrate-based diets due to poverty. He also called for stronger primary health care, tax incentives for companies reformulating products, and better economic conditions to reduce stress and poor health choices. “We must not oversimplify a complex crisis,” he said. “Sugar is part of the story, but the full picture includes fitness, healthcare access, economic stability, and proper public education.”

Speaking on policy responses, a Public Health Researcher, Dr. Yvonne Olaloku said data must drive national decisions on health. She criticised the slow pace of budgetary action in the health sector. “Evidence-based data provides the foundation for impactful policies. Without it, we are shooting in the dark,” she said. She referenced the Abuja Declaration, which recommends allocating 15 per cent of national budgets to health, and noted that Nigeria has yet to meet that target. While some increases have been recorded, she said inflation and inefficiencies often erode any gains.

According to her, progress has been made, but far more is needed to make a real difference. Speaking in a similar vein, a Physician and Health Systems Expert, Dr. Godswill Iboma said Nigeria’s health system is fragmented and inadequate to handle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. “This is not just a failing system — it’s the absence of a real health system,” he said.

“Doctors are buying basic equipment with their own money. Clinics don’t have labs. People in remote communities are left behind.” He said the solution must go beyond the health ministry and involve sectors like education, transport, and agriculture to promote healthier environments. He also urged journalists to focus on real-life stories when reporting NCDs.

“Use the data, yes, but also tell the real stories of the people behind the numbers,” he said. “NCDs are no longer diseases of the rich. They affect the poor, the middle class — everyone.” The stakeholders called for stronger collaboration across sectors and for journalists to sustain reporting that informs the public and pressures policymakers to act. “Journalists are powerful actors in this fight,” Dr. Arewa told participants. “We need you to keep telling the truth — clearly, boldly, and accurately.”