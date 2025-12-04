Stakeholders Call For Robust Online Child Protection As Risks Escalate

In response to escalating threats in the digital landscape, a broad coalition of stakeholders has reiterated an urgent demand for a fundamental overhaul in how society protects children online.

Reports indicate a significant portion of children face online threats, such as two-thirds of children interacting daily with strangers, about 72 per cent.

Experts from child psychology, technology, education, and policy at a forum in Lagos agreed that the nature of the risk has evolved far beyond simplistic fears, now encompassing severe dangers to mental health, personal data, and fundamental safety.

“We have moved far beyond the stranger-in-a-chat-room paradigm,” a developmental psychologist specialising in digital media, Dr. Anya Sharma, stated. He added: The threats are now more nuanced and pervasive: algorithmically amplified content that promotes self-harm or eating disorders, data harvesting that profiles a child from toddlerhood, and the psychological toll of constant comparison and curated perfection.

Protection now means safeguarding mental well-being and personal data as intently as we shield physical safety.” This sentiment was reinforced by tech ethics advocate, Michael Kolade, who argued that the business models of attention-based platforms are inherently at odds with child welfare.

“When the metric of success is endless engagement, platforms are incentivized to serve content that triggers strong emotions, regardless of its appropriateness for young minds.

We are conducting a massive, unregulated experiment on our children’s neurological development, and the early results are alarming,” Kolade stated during a recent panel discussion. Central to the stakeholders’ recommendations is the critical role of comprehensive digital literacy education integrated into school curricula from an early age.

A veteran educator and founder of a digital citizenship nonprofit, Eleanor Vance, said: “We teach children to look both ways before crossing the street; we must now teach them to critically navigate the information superhighway.

This isn’t just about teaching risks. It’s about empowering them with the skills to discern credible sources, understand privacy settings, recognize manipulative design, and cultivate respectful online interactions. A protected child is an empowered child.”

However, experts were quick to clarify that the onus cannot rest on children and parents alone. They emphasised the need for what they term “safety by design” from technology companies.

According to them, platforms must default to the highest privacy settings for minors, eliminate addictive features like infinite scroll for young users, and employ more sophisticated age-verification and content moderation tools that go beyond simple keyword filtering.

They claimed that “the era of self-regulation has proven insufficient. We need legislative frameworks that mandate these design principles, turning child protection into a foundational engineering requirement, not an optional add-on.” On the legislative front, stakeholders acknowledged progress but cautioned against patchwork solutions.

While proposed laws aiming to limit data collection on minors and increase platform accountability are steps in the right direction, enforcement and global coordination remain significant hurdles. “A law in one country is easily circumvented by servers in another,” noted a representative from an international child protection agency.

“We need global standards, similar to conventions on children’s rights, but adapted for the digital age. This includes holding companies accountable for the cross-border harm their products can facilitate.”

Furthermore, the vital role of parents and caregivers was highlighted, though with an acknowledgment of the generational knowledge gap. “Parents are often playing catch-up, unfamiliar with the latest app or online trend their child is using.

We need to support parents with accessible resources and honest conversations, moving away from a culture of fear and surveillance towards one of open communication and guided autonomy.

The goal is to raise resilient digital citizens, not to simply build higher walls. “Protecting children online is no longer a niche subsection of parenting or policy. It is a fundamental prerequisite for a healthy society.

The digital environment is where our children live, learn, and socialize. We have a profound duty to ensure it is not just a space of consumption and risk, but one of safety, growth, and positive potential. The time for isolated efforts is over; the stakes are too high,” they said.