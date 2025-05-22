Stakeholders Call For Multimodal Transport System

Share

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s South-West region have reiterated the urgent need for a functional multimodal transport system to accelerate economic development, foster regional integration, and strengthen the economy.

This resolution emerged during a high-level meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where top government officials, both serving and retired Heads of Service, and Permanent Secretaries gathered to discuss the region’s developmental challenges and opportunities.

The forum marked the official launch of a 262-page Proposed Plan of Action for the Economic Development of the South-West Region of Nigeria, jointly prepared by the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries: South-West Nigeria (ARHOSPS-SWN) and the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission).

The event was attended by representatives of the six governors of the South-West—Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos—along with their Heads of Service. The organisers described the document as a visionary roadmap designed to position the region as a model of sustainable development in Nigeria.

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal, commended ARHOSPS-SWN for taking proactive steps toward the region’s economic advancement. He described the plan as a timely intervention, especially in light of rising security concerns.

“Localizing security operations across South-West states has helped to reduce the activities of armed bandits. A regional transport network would further drive development and foster integration,” he said.

Also speaking, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to improve safety and economic viability in the region.

“We strongly believe that State Police is essential to enhance the region’s security architecture,” he stated, assuring that Osun State will thoroughly study the document in conjunction with other states.

The governors of Ogun (Dapo Abiodun), Ekiti (Abiodun Oyebanji), Ondo (Lucky Aiyedatiwa), and Lagos (Babajide Sanwo-Olu) also pledged support for the proposed plan through their representatives.

Earlier, the Regional President of ARHOSPS-SWN, Overseer Dr. Ebenezer Okebukola, described the publication as a blueprint for the South-West’s economic renaissance.

“This book, the culmination of rigorous research and thoughtful deliberations, is a testament to our commitment to the land that nurtured us and the generations to come,” he said. “Within its pages are well-researched proposals addressing critical areas of development.”

The comprehensive document proposes strategies across multiple sectors, including security, healthcare, power and solid minerals, arts and tourism, transportation, education, agriculture, industry, public service, governance, and nation-building.

According to Okebukola, the multimodal transport system—comprising road, rail, air, and waterways—remains a key pillar of the regional plan, crucial for unlocking the full economic potential of the South-West.

