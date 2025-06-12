Stakeholders Call For More Girls’ Participation In ICT

Share

Stakeholders in the tech sector have have urged girls to pursue careers in information and Communications Technology (ICT), calling for their more participations in the sector.

They made the call at the 13th edition of Girls in ICT Day celebration, a campaign that seeks to mentor young girls to develop interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics); and seek careers in information and Communications Technology (ICT), organised by eBusiness Life Communication Limited, in Lagos.

The stakeholders, who also noted that more work need to be put in, further disclosed the need to have young girls ascribing for roles in ICT as a means of guarding their future and contributing to the growth of all sectors in the economy.

In her remarks, CEO of eBusiness Life Communication Limited, organisers of the campaign, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro noted that calls and letters from participating students from past editions of the event are testaments to the impact the campaign have on Nigerian girls.

“From this very platform, we have been able to raise a lot of girls. Some of them are already working. I have received a good number of mails from them thanking me for how that helped them change their perceptions, and they are now studying ICT-related causes.

The numbers are getting better and it will continue to get better. We will continue to do this campaign to see it getting better.

“We cannot gather all the girls in Nigeria in one room, but there is a need to spread the news, even as we are streaming this activity live on YouTube and Instagram,” she stated.

While encouraging the girls to change the stereotype that bequeaths ICT careers to boys, she noted the abysmal statistics that need to change.

“While women make up about 47% of the global workforce, they are underrepresented in STEM. Just 3% of students joining ICT courses globally are women.”

This year, the theme, ‘Girls in ICTs: Bridging All Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation’, underscored the need not just to participate, but to lead the world in digital transformation.

Emuophedaro called on corporate bodies, governments and other stakeholders to create a conducive environment and an inclusive tech space for girls everywhere.

She also charged the girls to believe in themselves and take up the challenge. “Do girls use technology? Yes! But that is not all we want. Apart from using, we want them to create technology.

Also no matter what sector you are in, you need to have some in-depth knowledge of technology.” In her message, the Secretary General of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Doreen BogdanMartin noted that ITU is committed to empowering 100 million girls with digital stills and called on partnerships to achieve this.

She stated: “We celebrate the power and potentials of girls and young women as leaders, creators and changemakers in the digital age. 189 fewer women than men are using the internet in 2024. That is too many missed opportunities to learn.”

She encouraged governments and corporate organisations to support the campaign to build a crop of girls of the future.

Also speaking at the event, Vertical Head, High Net-worth Individuals, Globacom, Adeboye Adeniji, noted that Globacom that believes in the power of Nigeria’s talents, especially the amazing potentials in young, vibrant, brilliant and beautiful girls.

“We live in a world powered by technology, from the phones we use, to the Apps we love, to the networks that connect us, for example, Globacom. ICT is everywhere.

You belong in that world, you are the future, not just as users, but as leaders, creators and innovators,” she encouraged the girls. She further noted that when girls have the tools, the training and the confidence, there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“Whether you dream of becoming a Software Engineer, a Robotic Expert, a cybersecurity Analyst, or even the next big tech CEO, everything is possible. Don’t let anyone tell you tech is only for boys.

That is simply not true. You are smart and smart enough to work in tech, to build your own tech company. You are strong enough, and you have every right to dream as big as you want.

So, keep learning, stay curious, ask questions, and never be afraid to try. Because the future of technology isn’t just built in Labs and Boardrooms, it is being built here in classrooms like yours.

From all of us in Globacom, we believe in you, we support you, and we can’t wait to see how you change the world.”

