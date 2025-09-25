Stakeholders Call For Inclusion Of Men, Boys In Anti-FGM Advocacy

A female genital mutilation (FGM) consultant, Mrs. Aderonke Olutayo, has called for the active inclusion of men and boys in campaigns aimed at eliminating the harmful practice of FGM in Nigeria.

Olutayo noted that the exclusion of men from most FGM dialogues has contributed to the persistence of the age-long tradition in many communities.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on ending FGM, organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Benin, Edo State, she emphasised that men are often the primary decision-makers within families, making their involvement critical to accelerating progress towards the elimination of FGM by 2030.

“Fathers and boys must be engaged as champions and advocates if we truly want to end this menace,” she said.

Olutayo also expressed concern over the growing normalisation and medicalisation of FGM, where some health workers and patent medicine vendors secretly perform the procedure under the guise of safety. She warned that without urgent interventions, the practice could become further entrenched, while survivors continue to face neglect.

In her welcome address, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, stressed the importance of collective efforts between UNICEF, media practitioners, and other stakeholders to eradicate FGM in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr. Rotimi Babalola, urged journalists to intensify awareness campaigns but cautioned against sensationalism that could deepen the trauma of survivors.