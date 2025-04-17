Stakeholders Call For Action To End Abuse Of The Elderly

Share

Stakeholders have called on families and government to reflect global standards relationship between them and the aged in order to reduce serial abuses of the elderly.

Speaking to journalists, 83 years old retiree and co-Chairman, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) Niger State, Alhassan Wasagi, said many elderly people in Nigeria are abandoned due to dementia syndromes, variant forms and magnitude of abuses.

The event was organized in collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO), NHRC, Zimtopia Foundation amongst others is aimed at drumming support for the aged and their wellbeing.

Wasagi said at the oneday maiden edition of Senior Citizens Healthy Ageing Promotions and Walk For Life activities on Tuesday in Minna, Niger state that, most of the attacks come from families, relatives and the society which should have protected them, but acted on the contrary due to lack of awareness.

According to him, “many aged Nigerians have suffered, some lost their lives in the process after being tagged as witches/wizards and attacked by folks when old age syndrome starts to set in.

“This should not be the case if proper awareness on nature’s own way of changing humans were not only made known but adopted by policy makers.”

