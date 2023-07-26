Stakeholders Begin Grassroots Sports Mobilization For Abuja Youths 

…say sports needed to unite FCT youths

Some stakeholders have initiated moves to unite youths within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through grassroots sports mobilization.

One of the stakeholders and founder of an Abuja-based Non- governmental Organization, Adedayo Benjamins – Laniyi has said sports especially was a strong tool for social unification and peacebuilding.

Benjamin – Laniyi stated this in Abuja on Wednesday when she briefed the Press when she officially flagged off her grassroots sports mobilization and football tournament.

She noted that 1, 200 youths in 8 teams have been carefully assembled across the six Area Councils of FCT, for the Sports for Unity tournament.

She added that her Foundation decided to promote the sports initiative to promote togetherness as well as hunt for young talents.

“We have initiated the unity championship tournament to bring together FCT youths, sports don’t know tribe, religion, and political affiliation, so the younger ones, who are the future leaders need to be given the desired attention.

“Where there is no unity, there would not be a nation where we can call our own. Therefore the youths must embrace sportsmanship to drive the unity of our country, and make the youth rise to national heroes” she said.