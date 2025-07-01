Stakeholders Assure of New, Innovative Oba Community

It was a day of jubilation and celebration in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, as Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, officially issued the Certificate of Recognition to His Royal Majesty, Igwe Engr. Sir Chinedu Augustine Emelobe, as the EzeOkpoko II of Oba.

The issuance of the certificate marked the final seal of authority after a long journey involving the selection, election, and enthronement processes of the new traditional ruler.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the President General of the Oba Patriotic Union (OPU), Engr. Anthony Uzo Ejiofor, expressed gratitude to God and commended Governor Soludo for his support and timely intervention.

“I give God the glory for what He has done for the people of Oba and Anambra State. We are also profoundly grateful to our amiable Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo—’Charlie Nwamgbafor’—who has truly acted like a father. He has shown integrity and kept his promise to our people.

“With the certificate issued today to His Royal Majesty, Igwe Engr. Sir Chinedu Augustine Emelobe, who was duly elected on March 15, 2025, Oba has entered a new chapter. We trust that his reign will bring lasting peace, unity, and progress,” Ejiofor said.

He further called on the people of Oba to remain law-abiding and to rally behind the new monarch to ensure successful execution of his development agenda.

Also speaking, the Women Leader of Oba, popularly known as Inyom Oba, expressed heartfelt appreciation to God, describing the day as a divine answer to years of prayers.

“Jehovah has heard the cries of Oba’s wailing women. With the emergence of HRM Igwe Emelobe, we believe Oba will be restored to its former glory and even surpass it. The past years were riddled with crises, but now we are entering a new era. God will use him to sanitize and transform Oba,” she said.

OPU’s Second Vice President, Hon. Ogonna Ndozie, described the traditional ruler’s emergence as an answer to seven years of collective prayers.

“Igwe Emelobe is the people’s choice. He is a first-class traditional ruler with the vision and capacity to lead. Since his emergence, there has been a noticeable shift—bad elements are leaving the community. It’s no longer business as usual.

“With the certificate now in hand, we expect a rollout of transformative projects that will position Oba as a hub of innovation, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa,” Ndozie stated.

The atmosphere in Oba was charged with optimism and renewed hope, as residents looked forward to a new dawn under the reign of Igwe Emelobe.