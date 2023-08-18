Stakeholders Asked To Tackle Misinformation In Health Sector

Stakeholders in Niger State have been charged to collaborate so as to tackle mis- information in the health sector. While making this call at a one-day workshop in Minna tagged: Niger State Misinformation Management Project Dissemination Workshop, organised by the Nigeria Health Watch, the Director of Programmes, NHW, Dr Kemisola Agbaoye, said the essence for the synergy is to serve as reliable sources of accurate health information.

Speaking during her remarks at the event, Agbaoye called on media practitioners, health workers, religious and community leaders, Ward Health Development Committees, and traditional medicine vendors to synergise to dish out the right information to save lives.

According to her; “I want to call on all stakeholders to come together and manage health misinformation. “We must focus on how to tackle the grave consequences of health misinformation and its impact on public health in Nigeria.”

Also, the Programme Coordinator, Nigeria Health Watch, Abara Erim, charged participants to always avail themselves as reliable sources for accurate health information. He charged stakeholders to engage in community outreach programmes to educate residents and to establish local networks to address the spread of misinformation.