Stakeholders Applaud Onyema’s Contributions To Capital Market

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) among other key stakeholders on Tuesday celebrated the outgoing Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, for his contribution to the Nigerian capital market in the past 13 years Onyema, who was first CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for 10 years and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) for three years, saw his tenure end 2023 and was celebrated on the floor of NGX by NGX Group, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), NG Clearing, among others.

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, at the ceremony, stated that Mr. Onyema’s visionary leadership had not only stirred NGX Group through significant milestones but also spurred a successful demutualisation, marking a pivotal moment in the Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The DG, who was represented by Mrs. Hafsat Rufai, Director, SEC, Lagos office, stated that under Onyema’s guidance, NGX Group consistently showcased innovation and resilience. In his welcome speech, the Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, congratulated Onyema on the completion of his remarkable leadership term at the helm of NGX Group.

“It cannot be stressed enough that Mr. Oscar Onyema contributed immensely to modernisation of the Exchange as we have it today. NGX Group in its current state is far more advanced technologically, strategically, and operationally than it was when he resumed in 2011,” he said.

He highlighted some of his achievements that include the launching of the Exchange trading platform, X-GEN, that propelled the Exchange into modern era; designing a robust Business Continuity Plan, which saw the Exchange seamlessly maintained remote trading for over two years in the wake of Covid-19, and implementing a world-class regulatory regime focused on fairness, stability, collaborative rulemaking, risk-based supervision, and robust corporate governance standards.